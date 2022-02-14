Kenny Chesney Hangs Out With Migos and Robert Kraft in Iconic Super Bowl Picture

Kenny Chesney watched the Super Bowl with some friends of his. In a recent post, the country legend shared an iconic picture of him with Migos and Robert Kraft. And it looks like they’re having an awesome time together.

On Sunday (Feb 13), the Super Bowl LVI took place with an unbelievable halftime show. The 15-minute long performance featured multiple rap artists, such as Dr. Dre, Kendrick Lamar, Eminem, Snoop Dogg, and Mary J. Blige. Chesney also got to perform at the pre-game party.

Chesney announced that he had looked forward to this performance all week long. The Super Bowl is one of the most-watched events in the country, so SoFi Stadium was the place to be on Sunday.

In the caption of his post, Chesney wrote, “Hanging with Robert Kraft and @migos at the #superbowl. So much fun.”

Check out the friendly post below.

Fans of the country star thought he looked incredibly happy in the photo. For example, one user said, “Looks like Kenny’s feeling good..”

Another fan even hinted at a collab with Migos sometime. “Kenny and Migos collab,” they said.

Kenny Chesney is Playing at SoFi Stadium on the Here and Now Tour

It looks like Kenny Chesney is starting off the year incredibly busy. From his upcoming tour announcement to making appearances at the Super Bowl, this country star is living the dream.

Recently, the “Knowing You” singer surprised his fans with a huge announcement. That’s right, Outsiders! The Here and Now tour is coming to a city near you sometime over the next four months.

On the day of the Super Bowl, Chesney shares a photo of him at the SoFi stadium. In the caption of the post, he shares how excited he is to play this venue in a few short months.

The caption reads: “Happy #superbowl, No Shoes Nation. Can’t believe I’ll be playing this stadium on the #hereandnowtour in July. @sofistadium is so beautiful and I can’t wait for me and my band to rock it.”

Throughout the comments, several fans told him he should’ve played the halftime show. “You should be playing the halftime show!!!! Can’t wait to see you in April at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa! Sixth row baby!” one user said.

Hopefully, we’ll see a Super Bowl halftime show from Kenny Chesney sometime in the future.

Additionally, tickets for this tour are available now. Fans can purchase tickets for the selected dates here.