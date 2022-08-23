Kenny Chesney Surprises Detroit Crowd With Special Guest Uncle Kracker

Kenny Chesney is winding down his “here and now” tour. The trek has included multi-night dates at stadiums. It’s also included smaller stops at sheds. He performed for about 8,000 one night at the brand new, beautiful Orion Amphitheater in Huntsville, Ala. and the next night, he packed out Nissan Stadium in Nashville. The latter holds about 70,000 folks. It’s been an eclectic mix of venues, and he’s had Carly Pearce along for the ride.

His Detroit stop was at Ford Field, home to the Detroit Lions. He brought out Uncle Kracker for a surprise performance at the show. Check out photos that Kenny Chesney shared from the show below.

“Last night in Detroit was so in the zone. So much energy exchanged and so much love inside Ford Field. Thank you, Detroit, and special thanks to my Detroit Rock City brother Uncle Kracker for your energy and for sharing the stage. It was magic and as if we never left it,” Kenny Chesney captioned the post.

The duo performed their collaboration “When the Sun Goes Down” which spent six weeks atop the charts. The Motor City venue holds about 50,000 folks. It was quite a scene. Uncle Kracker stuck around to perform his own “Follow Me” and the duo also did a version of the Dobie Gray hit “Drift Away.”

Check out fan shot video of “Follow Me” below.

Kenny Chesney is having a lot of fun on the road this year. His mom was able to come out for a recent stop and they cut a rug. Old Dominion was out for much of the trek, too, and the band regularly performed pop-up shows at smaller venues the night before the stadium shows.

Kenny Chesney’s ‘here and now’ Tour Comes to a Close

Kenny Chesney wraps up the summer long trek this weekend. He’s bringing the party to Foxboro, Mass. for two nights at Gillette Stadium. He’ll perform at the home of the New England Patriots on August 26 & 27. If there are any tickets to be had, you can get info at his website. Check out a photo of Chesney getting amped for the performance below.

“It’s finally Foxboro week. The last two shows of an epic summer are coming up. Can’t wait to see everyone in New England at Gillette Stadium. Gonna be some rockin,’ he captioned the post. He’s sporting that classic New England Patriots helmet in the photo. There’s no word on what’s next for Kenny Chesney. But he deserves a little time off after one of the year’s most sprawling tours.