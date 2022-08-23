Kid Rock, Kane Brown, Lee Brice and More To Play in Folds of Honor Celebrity Golf Tournament

Kid Rock is hitting the links again for a charity golf tournament to benefit Folds of Honor. A host of other country music stars join the “Only God Knows Why” singer at the event. It takes place on August 29 at the Governors Club in Tennessee. Kane Brown, Walker Montgomery, Tyler Braden, Lee Brice, Michael Ray, Niko Moon and Nashville’s own Jelly Roll are also on the lineup.

“We are so excited for our second annual Folds of Honor Celebrity Golf Tournament at The Prestigious Governors Club,” said Jenner Kreifels, the Regional Development Officer for Folds of Honor Tennessee, according to The Boot. “Year one was one of our largest fundraisers because of the amazing support from our celebrity guests, donors and players. I cannot wait to see what year two brings in support of our military families.”

The inaugural tournament in 2021 raised $334,000. There are a lot of folks participating that are from outside of the country music world, too. Vanderbilt basketball coach and NBA legend Jerry Stackhouse is there. So is Rex Ryan.

The event also features a dinner, a live auction and a performance from Edwin McCain. Maybe the “I’ll Be” singer will invite Kid Rock and the boys on stage to jam. Another charity golf tournament in Tennessee this month ended with an impromptu jam session from Vince Gill and Luke Bryan. Anything’s possible when you get that many folks in a room with a few beers.

Kid Rock has become a big part of the Nashville community over the years. Summerslam stopped by Nissan Stadium this summer and he offered up an intro video for the WWE event. And, you know, obviously, he owns Kid Rock’s Big Ass Honky Tonk Rock and Roll Steakhouse on Broadway.

Kid Rock Among Huge Group Playing in Golf Tourney

The golf tournament benefits Folds of Honor. The non-profit assists the families of fallen soldiers by providing scholarships to the children that were left behind.

Kid Rock is out on tour in 2022. He’s at Xfinity Center in Mansfield, Mass. on August 24. He continues at arenas and sheds throughout the year. He heads back to his native Michigan for two dates at Soaring Eagle Resort and Casino in Mount Pleasant on Labor Day weekend. He’ll also play a couple of dates at Pine Knob Music Center in Clarkston on September 16 & 17. He’s headed out West (because he’s a cowboy, baby) after that. He’s in Wheatland and San Bernardino, Calif. Then he wraps the trek at Nugget Event Center in Reno, Nev. on October 7 and at Laughlin Event Center in Laughlin, Nev. on October 8. Check out all of his tour dates and get ticket information at his website.