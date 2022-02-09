Kid Rock to Perform at Thunder Beach Motorcycle Rally in Panama City Beach

Kid Rock is heading to Panama City Beach for one special performance. The singer will be performing at the Thunder Beach Motorcycle Rally on April 30.

Earlier today, the Thunder Beach Motorcycle Rally’s facebook page shared the news. In the post, you’ll see the details for the show and a picture of the rockstar himself. The caption reads: “Thunder Beach Motorcycle Rally proudly welcomes Kid Rock to beautiful Panama City Beach, Fl. Multi-platinum recording artist Kid Rock, with special appearance by Trey Lewis, and supporting act Colt Ford take the main stage Saturday April 30th at Thunder Beach. Don’t miss this great night of music.”

Also, country music singer Travis Tritt is joining in on the fun too. He will be headlining a show on Thursday night. Then, Ted Nugent will take the stage Friday night leading up to Kid Rock’s Saturday night performance.

The Facebook post also includes the link to purchase tickets. This is a three-day general admission event and the price of tickets are $165. You can purchase them here.

If you’re a fan of rock music, warm weather, the beach, and Kid Rock, this is the place to be in April!

Recently, Kid Rock announced that he won’t be showing up to play at venues that require the Covid-19 vaccine. On January 27, the “Don’t Tell Me How To Live” singer posted a short video to remind his Instagram followers about his upcoming tour. At the beginning of the clip, he thanks his fans for the overall response for the Bad Reputation tour.

“Just a reminder that the Bad Reputation Tour is on sale to the general public,” Rock said. “The response to the presale and fan club has been pretty overwhelming and thank you for that.”

Then he prepares fans for how the tour is going to look this year. “But there’s been a lot of talk about vaccine mandates and people saying ‘I’m not going to that venue because there’s a vaccine mandate.’ Trust me, we’ve done all of our research on this and the consensus says that all of this is going to be done. If there are any, there going to be gone by the time we get to your city. If they’re not, you’ll be getting your money back because I won’t be showing up either.”

His tour starts in April and goes until September, so there’s a few months for venues to take away their vaccine mandates.

In the caption, Kid Rock wrote, “New Kid Rock Message: A meeting video message from Kid Rock regarding the upcoming tour, vax mandates, new music, and MORE!”