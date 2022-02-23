Kip Moore Urges Folks to Show ‘Grace, Redemption, & Unity’ in Powerful Message

Country singer-songwriter Kip Moore reached out to his fans once again via social media. But this time, he shared a powerful message to demonstrate a need for “grace, redemption, and unity.”

Last year (May 2021), Moore reflected on how much wisdom he has grasped over the years. And he’s only going to get stronger from now on.

“Societal standards tell us that the minute you come out of the womb, these are the steps you take,” Moore told PEOPLE. “This is how you do life and the minute you are not on that same treadmill with everybody else, you get looked at as a little awkward. You get questions about what you did and why you haven’t done this.”

Since then he has lifted his fans up with several inspiring posts on social media. One of his most recent tweets, for example, shows a powerful message. The country singer wrote, “Imagine if we lived in a world that pulled for grace, redemption, & unity. Instead, we love to kick people when they’re down and encourage others to do the same, which only shines a light on your own unhappiness. The first part is so much easier and uses less energy.”

Kip Moore Reflected on Touring With Outsider’s Marty Smith

In a previous podcast episode with Marty Smith, Kip Moore reflected on how important touring is to musicians. The pandemic put a pause on musicians’ ability to perform live, which affected several artists’ careers. Granted, they were still able to release music on major platforms, but it wasn’t the same.

At first, Moore explained how difficult the pandemic made the music industry. He mentioned that it can be harder for those who aren’t as active on social media.

“Well, I think it simply is one of those things where attention was shifted,” Moore stated. “Not being able to get out and play was one of the main nails in the coffin. I had no way of getting your attention on it. And I’m not somebody to do a whole lot of social media, period.”

Then, he revealed how he was able to get fans excited for the future. “So, I’m just bringing people’s attention back, because I know we’re going to get out and do some shows this summer and fall,” he added. “And just try to hold you over until something’s coming.”

Now that the state of the pandemic isn’t quite as severe, concerts are returning. And hopefully, we’ll see Kip Moore out on the road soon.