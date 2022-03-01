Kix Brooks Hints Reba McEntire Could Join Brooks & Dunn on Reboot 2022 Tour

Kix Brooks from Brooks & Dunn recently hinted at some potential excitement. He said Reba McEntire could potentially join Brooks & Dunn on their Reboot tour this year.

On Monday (February 28), country music duo Brooks & Dunn surprised their fans with plans to return to the stage. After their 10-year retirement, they want to make a comeback in the music industry. Once fans came across this announcement, they felt like they were missing something extraordinary.

While 2021 came to a close, Brooks & Dunn ended their Las Vegas residency with Reba McEntire. Unfortunately, their upcoming Reboot 2022 Tour doesn’t include McEntire on any of the shows.

In the tour announcement, the duo wrote, “We are headed to a city near you! Officially announcing our REBOOT 2022 TOUR kicking off May 5th with friends @gabbybarrett_, @jordandavisofficial, @rileyduckman, @walkerhayes, @jonpardi, and more. Tickets on sale March 4th at 10am. Get all the info at the link in our bio – see y’all soon! KB & RD.”

Will Reba Perform on Tour With Brooks & Dunn?

After the post, Brooks and Dunn told several news outlets that they loved choosing their opening acts. With the previous Covid-19 restrictions, it was much easier to convince artists to go on tour.

There’s a great lineup for this comeback tour from Gabby Barrett to up-and-coming artist Tenille Townes. But fans are still asking, will Reba McEntire appear at some of the shows? Well, Brooks revealed some news on that.

According to Sounds Like Nashville, Brooks said, “What makes you think she won’t be there?”

They also mentioned that Nashville’s show on June 18 might be the perfect place for McEntire to make an appearance. Dunn previously admitted that Nashville shows used to scare the duo with the spotlight being bigger there.

No further updates have been released, but stay tuned. In the meantime, purchase tickets for their Reboot 2022 Tour right here.

The Country Duo Recently Celebrated Hit Single, Neon Moon‘s Anniversary

Last month (February), Brooks & Dunn celebrated one of their hit single’s anniversary. That’s right, “Neon Moon” was released 30 years ago. And it’s still one of their most streamed songs today.

In a recent Instagram post, the country duo wrote a brief caption to share the news with their fans. They wrote, “30 years ago today ‘Neon Moon’ was released….”

Check out the photo here:

In addition to the post, several fans flooded the comments with excitement. For example, one user wrote, “I love that song!!! 30 years already!!!”

Hopefully, the guys will play this song on their upcoming tour. Until then, you can jam out to it on YouTube here.