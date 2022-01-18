Koe Wetzel Announces 2022 Tour for Latest Album ‘Sellout’

Here in Texas, Koe Wetzel is as much a household name as Morgan Wallen when it comes to country music. It’s sort of a test of whether or not you’re a true Texan – and if you can identify the Stephenville native, then yee haw! And yet, Wetzel’s unique sound is also turning major heads in the mainstream world since the release of “Sellout” in 2020. Now, the punk rock country artist is taking his talents on a major tour.

Wetzel announced the 2022 tour which will begin March 3 in Missouri, culminating in a months-long run that will end July 23 in Texas (he couldn’t have ended it anywhere else).

And while his name may sound familiar – maybe you’re not entirely sure if you’ve heard his music – you can look to “Yellowstone,” where Wetzel’s hit “Keep the Wolves Away” has been featured. His gritty sounds are a fusion of rock and country. The singer plays to his roots and writes about real subject matter, which often involves drugs and drunkenness.

Yet the singer’s truthfulness to himself as an artist draws major props from fellow songwriters and fans. Oftentimes explicit, Wetzel is unapologetically brash.

On his official website, Wetzel writes, “We live what we write, man. I don’t make anything up. Everything I’m singing is true. Authenticity is the most important thing to me. All of the music is me.”

His latest album is a nod to “selling out” by signing with major record label Columbia Records after years of working with local Texas labels.

In addition to his tour dates, the singer will also perform at a number of festivals including Biloxi Crawfish Music Festival, Auburn Rodeo, and Gordy’s HWY30 Music Fest.

You can purchase tickets to the show (which went on sale Jan. 14) here.

MARCH

3 — Independence, Mo. @ Cable Dahmer Arena

4 — St. Louis, Mo. @ Chaifetz Arena

5 — Newport, Ky. Promowest Pavilion At Ovation

17 — New York, N.Y. @ Terminal 5

18 — Pittsburgh, Penn. @ Stage AE

19 — Philadelphia, Penn. @ Franklin Music Hall

24 — Columbia, S.C. @ The Township Auditorium

25 — Silver Spring, Md. @ The Filmore Silver Spring

26 — Columbus, Ohio @ Kemba Live!

31 — Ceder Park, Texas HEB Center

APRIL

8 — Park City, Kan. @ Hartman Arena

9 — Tulsa, Okla. BOK CenteR15 — Evansville, Ill. @ Ford Center

16 — Knoxville, Tenn. @ Knoxville Civic Auditorium

21 — Franklin, Tenn. @ Firstbank Amphitheater

23 — Opelika, [email protected] Auburn Rodeo

24 — Biloxi, Miss. @ Biloxi Crawfish Music Festival

MAY

4 — Orlando, Fla. Hard Rock Live Orlando

5 — St. Petersburg, Fla. @ Jannus Live

6 — St. Augustine, Fla. @ St. Augustine Amphitheater

7 — Pompano Beach, Fla. @ Pompano Beach Amphitheater

11 — Sayreville, N.J. @ Starland Ballroom

12 — Boston, Mass. @ Roadrunner

13 — Wallingford, Conn. @ The Dome at Toyota Oakdale Theatre

14 — Richmond, Va. @ Virginia Credit Union Live!

JUNE

2 — Tupelo, Miss. @ BanCorpSouth Arena

4 — Orange Beach, Ala. @ The Wharf Amphitheater

10 — Fort Worth, Texas @ Dickies Arena

11 — The Woodlands, Texas @ The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion

17 — Amarillo, Texas @ Starlight Ranch

24 — Filer, Ida. @ Fordy’s HWY30 Music Fest

JULY

22 — New Brunfels, Texas @ Whitewater Amphitheater

23 — Corpus Christi, Texas @ Concrete Street









