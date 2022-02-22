Koe Wetzel & Snoop Dogg Are Teaming Up for Special 4/20 Show in Nebraska

It’s a 4/20 performance sure to get high marks.

Snoop Dogg is known for his past performances he puts on every April 20. Now, he is teaming up with Koe Wetzel for a special show at the Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln, Nebraska.

It’s certainly an interesting place to choose for this epic 4/20 performance. It would perhaps make sense to go somewhere where marijuana has been made legal in recent years. Nebraska does not allow any use of the drug.

Snoop Dogg and Wetzel are also putting on a show on April 19 in Sioux Falls, South Dakota, as well. That means even more fans will have the opportunity to watch this interesting and iconic duo perform together.

You can start buying tickets for the show this Friday.

For Snoop Dogg, this 4/20 show is an annual celebration. Snoop Dogg is also offering two different exclusive VIP Parties, which feature a lot of amazing perks. One of which could be meet and greet tickets as well.

Last year was the “Even Higher Together” event, which was put on by Weedmaps. It featured a number of different guests such as G-Easy, A$AP Rocky, Mike Tyson, Wiz Khalifa, and Rapsody. This was a streaming event to honor 4/20 and was hosted by Snoop Dogg.

Snoop Dogg released “From Tha Streets 2 Tha Suites” on this day last year.

Snoop Dogg and Kelly Clarkson

In addition to teaming up with Koe Wetzel, Snoop Dogg is also starting a new project soon alongside Kelly Clarkson.

According to Deadline, both of them have been named the hosts of a new show on NBC called “American Song Contest.”

This announcement came during a promo for the Super Bowl LVI halftime show. Snoop Dogg was also one of the many artists headlining this performance.

“I have been a fan and love the concept of Eurovision and am thrilled to bring the musical phenomenon to America. I’m so excited to work with Snoop and can’t wait to see every state and territory represented by artists singing their own songs,” Kelly Clarkson said during the promotion.

Both of them will also be executive producers of the show. The pair worked together in the past during Season 20 of “The Voice.” Clarkson was a coach and Snoop was a mega mentor.

NBC is hoping this show will mimic the popularity of “Eurovision Song Contest.” This European singing show is able to get 200 million people to watch and has been on for 65 years.

The show is set to begin on March 21 at 8-10 p.m. ET/PT. It will run for eight weeks and air on Monday nights. The show will have performances from all 50 U.S. states and five U.S. territories. They will be competing to win the country’s vote for the best hit song.