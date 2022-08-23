Lady A To Be Honored With Nashville Symphony Harmony Award

Lady A is receiving another honor. The five-time Grammy award-winning country trio is the recipient of the 2022 Nashville Symphony Harmony Award. Charles Kelley, Hillary Scott and Dave Haywood will receive the award at the 38th Annual Symphony Ball on Saturday, December 10 at Schermerhorn Symphony Center.

The award is given to individuals who embody the harmonious spirit of the Nashville music community. A committee selects a recipient each year.

“We are so honored to co-chair the 2022 Symphony Ball, and we look forward to presenting a beautiful evening of dinner, dancing, and music in the stunning Schermerhorn Symphony Center,” said Shaun Inman and Sheila Shields in a statement. “The ball is very special to us, helping the Symphony bring exceptional artistry to the stage and free music education to our Middle Tennessee children. Everyone, young and old, benefits from more music in their lives.”

Lady A is bigger than the music, though. The group contributes to several charities across the world through their LadyAID non-profit.

The Nashville Symphony Harmony Award was given to many fixtures of the Tennessee community over the years. Chet Atkins, Kelsea Ballerini, Mike and Linda Curb, Rascal Flatts, Bela Fleck, Vince Gill and Amy Grant are a few. Faith Hill and Tim McGraw, Wynonna and Naomi Judd, Toby Keith and Miranda Lambert also earned the recognition. Lyle Lovett, Martina McBride, Brad Paisley, Dolly Parton, LeAnn Rimes and Michael W. Smith have, too.

Lady A Cancels Their ‘Request Line’ Tour

Lady A chose to postpone their ‘Request Line’ tour until 2023. The decision was announced in a joint statement released by the band earlier this month. Charles Kelley wants to take time to work on his sobriety, so they chose to work through it together.

We have decided to postpone our Request Line Tour until next year. Being on the road with our fans is our greatest joy, so it was a hard but important decision to make. ⁣⁣

We are a band, but more importantly…we’re family. We’re proud to say that Charles has embarked on a journey to sobriety. So, right now in order to be the healthiest, strongest and most creative band we can be, Lady A will take the time with the support of our families and team of professionals to walk through this together. It’s early on this road, but we are determined to do what will best set us up for many more years together. We’re grateful for your patience.⁣⁣

This update is coming in real time, but in the coming days, your point of purchase will be in touch with new ticket information. We’re looking forward to making 2023 our best year yet!⁣⁣

Charles Kelley is doing well, and he’s eager to get back on the road in 2023. He recently shared more about his recovery.