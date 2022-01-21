Lainey Wilson Drops Colorful Action Shot From the Stage at Crash My Playa

Country music artist Lainey Wilson had a smashing performance in Cancún! Check out the post for proof below!

Lainey Wilson made an appearance at Crash My Playa last night. And she sang her number one hit, Things A Man Oughta Know to make the night even better. The stage, screaming fans, and the music were an incredible experience for Lainey.

In addition to night one of the festival, Lainey shared a colorful photo of her performance on Instagram. In the picture, you will find the stage looking out to a swimming pool with fans in it. This looks like the place to be, honestly! I mean, who wouldn’t want to enjoy the nice weather with a swimming pool and live music?

In the caption of the post, Lainey Wilson said, “Y’all can crash my playa anytime #bellbottomcountry #poolparty @crashmyplaya.”

The official Crash My Playa Instagram page was quick to respond to the post. “Ditto,” they said with a few bright emojis.

On the other hand, several fans were commenting on how warm and fun it looked. One user said,

“Looks like a lot of fun. Wish I was there. It looks so much warmer too.”

Not too long after, another fan said, “That looks like it was an absolute blast!!!”

By the look of this picture, it makes me want to experience the thrill next year. Don’t you agree?

Lainey Wilson and Others Perform at the 2022 Crash My Playa Festival

There’s more where that comes from, though! Other country music icons, such as Jimmie Allen, Dustin Lynch, Caitlyn Smith, LOCASH, Luke Bryan, and Jordan Davis performed as well.

To begin Luke Bryan’s party in Mexico, Riley Green and Whitney Duncan started things off. Soon after, Lainey Wilson took the stage with everyone’s favorite Things A Man Oughta Know. Then, Jimmie Allen put on a smashing performance with him and Brad Paisley’s hit, Freedom Was A Highway.

Dustin Lynch also made an appearance with Thinking ‘Bout You that is continuously rising to the top of the charts. Fans went wild over this song. If only Mackenzie Porter could’ve been there to help bring the song together!

Unfortunately, Ashley McBryde wasn’t able to attend this big night, so Jordan Davis stepped in for her. In case anyone missed this performance, you can catch Luke Bryan and Jordan Davis performing on the 22nd, according to The Country Daily. And there just might be a guest star joining in. Who do you think that could be? If you guessed Darius Rucker, you are absolutely right!

To stay up-to-date with one of the most unforgettable parties, check out Crash My Playa’s website here. Trust me, there’s a lot more fun coming up this week. You won’t want to miss it, even if you have to watch the performances online!