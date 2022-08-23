Lainey Wilson, Hardy to Release Single Addressing Domestic Violence

There isn’t much in country music right now that’s hotter than Lainey Wilson. The “Heart Like a Truck” singer will take her talents to the small screen, earning a role on the fifth season of Yellowstone. The new season debuts on November 13. She just dropped her latest single “Watermelon Moonshine.” She announced a date for her newest album. Bell Bottom Country arrives on October 28. Now, we’re getting a new collaboration.

HARDY recruited Lainey Wilson for a new track that arrives on Friday. “Wait in the Truck” is a song that HARDY says is the best he’s ever written. And he’s written a lot of good ones. Check out his announcement below.

“I am so excited to finally announce my next single, wait in the truck, feat. Lainey Wilson is out this Friday. Thanks to everyone involved. This is a special one,” he captioned the post.

“I’m waitin in the truck,” Lainey Wilson replied.

The song tackles domestic violence, a subject that’s appeared in a lot of country songs over the years. The music video promises to be cinematic. Lainey Wilson is the reigning ACM New Female Artist of the Year, and HARDY is the reigning Songwriter of the Year. If that trophy is in his case and he says this is his best work, it’s sure to be good.

HARDY is on the road with Morgan Wallen for ‘Dangerous: The Tour.’ They’re at InTrust Bank Arena in Wichita, Kan. on August 25. That trek continues until October 8 when it wraps at Globe Life Field in Arlington, Tex. Then, HARDY will headline some theater dates in December beginning Athens, Ga. on December 1. Check out his full schedule at his website.

Lainey Wilson on the Road in 2022

Next up for Lainey Wilson is a performance at the ACM Honors. The ceremony is on August 24 at the Ryman Auditorium in Nashville. Wallen will receive the Milestone Award at the ceremony. You’ll be able to see it all on September 13 on Fox.

Lainey Wilson is on the road with Jon Pardi and Hailey Whitters for much of the year. They’re back at it at Red Hat Amphitheater in Raleigh, N.C. on August 25. She squeezes in a few festival and fair dates along the way. She’s at Seven Peaks Festival in Villa Grove, Colo. on Labor Day weekend. She’ll also hit the South Dakota State Fair over the holiday. The tour with Jon Pardi rolls into October. It wraps with a big one at Ascend Amphitheater in Nashville on October 1. Later this year, she hops on tour with Luke Combs. Check out all of Lainey Wilson’s tour dates and get ticket information for each at her website.