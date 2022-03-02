Lainey Wilson to Join Morgan Wallen’s Dangerous Tour for a ‘Few Shows’ This Summer

Country star Lainey Wilson will be joining Morgan Wallen’s Dangerous tour this summer. She’ll be performing at a few shows in the beginning of June and July.

Now that Wallen’s tour has officially taken off, they’re adding a few more special guests. And Wilson is bringing her own unique sound to the stage this summer. Earlier today, the “Things A Man Oughta Know” singer shared the exciting news via Instagram.

In the post’s caption, it sounds like she’s very excited to join this tour for a little bit. Wilson also said that she hopes to see some of her followers at one of the shows.

In the caption of the post, Wilson wrote, “Let’s goooo! I’m joining @morganwallen for a few shows this summer. Hope to see some of y’all out there!”

Additionally, fans just got even more excited for this tour. One user wrote, “That’s awesome!! His concerts just got way better!!”

Another fan reminisced on the first time they saw Wilson perform with Wallen and Hardy. They wrote, “First time I saw you was with MW and Hardy at Mill and Mine in Knoxville. Awesome show!”

Unfortunately, all of these shows are sold out. But fans attending these shows are going to have a great time with Lainey Wilson.

Lainey Wilson is Also Joining Jon Pardi’s 2022 Tour

Seems like Lainey Wilson is going to have a busy summer! From Morgan Wallen’s Dangerous tour to opening up for Jon Pardi, she has a packed schedule.

Jon Pardi’s Ain’t Always The Cowboy Tour begins July 14 in Irving, Texas. Then, it goes all the way up to October 1 in Nashville, Tennessee. What’s a better place to end the tour than Music City?

Last month (February), Lainey Wilson shared the tour announcement via Instagram. The up-and-coming country artist Hailey Whitters is also joining Pardi and Wilson on the road. This is going to be one helluva party.

In the post’s caption, Wilson mentioned all of the details regarding the tour. She wrote, “Ain’t it ALWAYS the cowboy though, @jonpardi!? Just pullin’ your leg… Can’t wait to hit the road with you and @haileywhitters later this year on the #AintAlwaysTheCowboyTour. Tickets go on sale to the public Friday, Mar. 4 but y’all can text me at +1 (615) 240-2342 to get early access to my presale tickets starting Wednesday, Mar. 2!

Tickets to any of the selected shows will be available for purchase on Friday, March 4. In the meantime, listen to Wilson’s “Things A Man Oughta Know” song on all streaming platforms or scroll through her website here. Fans can also buy tickets to the shows this Friday from her website.