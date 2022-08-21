Lainey Wilson & Lauren Alaina Make Hysterical Comments About Each Other’s Rear Ends

Lainey Wilson shared a photo from a recent performance on her Instagram, and it has several of her peers talking about her figure. It’s turned into a pretty funny conversation. Check out the post below.

“It ain’t always the cowboy, sometimes it’s the cowgirl. Love being out here with my folks Jon Pardi and Hailey Whitters,” she captioned the pair of images. It’s the second slide that has everyone talking.

“Look at the [peach emoji],” replied Lauren Alaina.

“Coming from my big booty sister. We look like we got two rats fighting in a burlap sack back there,” Lainey Wilson replied.

Current America’s Got Talent hopefuls Chapel Hart got in on the action, too.

“Oh cousin!!!! yes mam Lainey ‘Dat Ass’ Wilson,” the official account for the girls replied.

“hot dayum,” replied Lainey Wilson’s tour mate Hailey Whitters.

Lainey Wilson is rolling out new music while she’s out on the road. She just dropped “Watermelon Moonshine” and she gave us a date for her forthcoming record. Bell Bottom Country is due on October 28. The album includes a cover version of the 4 Non Blondes song “What’s Up?” A few of the other tracks that are sure to deliver are “Hillbilly Hippie,” “Me, You and Jesus” and “Those Boots (Deddy’s Song).”

Wilson’s “Deddy” has battled health issues. She took some time off from the road to be at his side, but she conceded that he’d want her to keep working hard. So she’s back at it. She’s also been hard at work on Yellowstone. She’s joining the cast for the fifth season. We’ll get to see how it turns out when it debuts on November 13.

Lainey Wilson on the Road in 2022.

Lainey Wilson is on the road with Jon Pardi and Hailey Whitters for much of 2022. She’s also been stopping by several festivals and fairs along the way. Her next performance is actually at the ACM Honors at Ryman Auditorium in Nashville on August 24. The show will be taped and it will air on September 13 on Fox.

Her next tour stop is in Raleigh, N.C. at Red Hat Amphitheater with Pardi and Whitters. That’s on August 25. Then she’s at Night in the Country Carolinas Music Festival in Tryon, N.C. on August 26. Hailey Whitters remains on the shows with Wilson and Jon Pardi until September 24. Lainey Wilson continues on with Pardi through a date at Ascend Amphitheater in Nashville on October 1. She’ll then hop on Luke Combs’s tour. Jordan Davis is also along for that ride. Check out all of Lainey Wilson’s tour dates and get ticket information at her website.