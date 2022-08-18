Lainey Wilson Speaks Out on ‘Blessing’ of Landing ‘Yellowstone’ Season 5 Role

Lainey Wilson recently told outlet Country Now how she was able to land her role on the upcoming season of the hit show Yellowstone. Wilson’s unconventional path to acting serves as a reminder to everyone that oftentimes, making connections and knowing people can be an important step in any career.

Back in 2018, her manager sent some of Wilson’s songs to Yellowstone producers for consideration in the series. They chose her song “Working Overtime.” Eventually, this inclusion led to an eventual friendship with show creator Taylor Sheridan. From there, everything blossomed.

“[Taylor Sheridan] was a fan of mine; we’re fans of his,” Wilson told Audacy’s Katie Neal at CMA Fest this weekend. “He invited us to Vegas to play at this horse riding competition where I got to hang out with him, talk to him, shake his hand, and get to know him. We exchanged numbers, and he’s put three of my songs in his show so far.”

Wilson played a show for the Yellowstone cast and crew in August of 2020. She bonded more with Sheridan. Then in February, he called her.

“He said, ‘I want to create a role specifically for you,’ and I’m like, ‘you’re sure you want to do that? Let’s do it!’” Wilson recalled. “I love doing things that are scary. I love stepping outside my comfort zone. It’s going to be great.”

Wilson said, “We’ll see what happens.”

“[Taylor] knows I can ride a horse,” she said. “I’ve been riding horses since before I could walk. It’s second nature to me, so we’ll see.”

Lainey Wilson’s New Album Debuts Around Same Time as ‘Yellowstone’ Season 5

Season 5 of Yellowstone premieres on November 13th for all fans to watch. Lainey Wilson, however, still maintains that her main focus remains her music career.

“I’ve never had a plan B. This is the plan A for me, I ain’t going home and helping Daddy farm – it ain’t happening!” she said. “So, this is it till the end.”

She added, “Even in 20, 30 years, we are still gonna be putting music out. We are still gonna be like ‘what’s next?’ It doesn’t mean that I’m not satisfied or content, it just means that I know I was given this gift for a reason and I’m going to use it as long as I possibly can.”

Wilson also announced that her sophomore album, Bell Bottom Country, will be released on October 28. Her album includes the new single “Watermelon Moonshine” and another hit single “Heart Like a Truck.” The latter song ironically mirrors her character on the Paramount show.

The Louisiana native always knew she wanted to be a country singer. She started off listening to Buck Owens and Glen Campbell with her family, and years later, she is one of the genre’s rising stars.