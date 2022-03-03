Larry Joe Taylor Festival Announces Full Lineup Including Randy Rogers, Parker McCollum

It’s official Outsiders! The 33rd Annual Larry Joe Taylor Music Festival just announced their full lineup. And it includes red dirt country stars like Randy Rogers, Parker McCollum, and several others.

The Texas staple will take place April 25th through 30th at the Melody Mountain Ranch in Stephenville, Texas. The festival features a widespread lineup of singer-songwriters every year. The performances begin at 10 a.m. and continue on through each night. There are more than 50 acts jam-packed onto four stages for six straight days. So if this festival isn’t the place to be this spring, I’m not sure what is.

This year, the festival has a long list of talented artists. Check out the following list below.

2022 Larry Joe Taylor Music Festival Lineup:

Parker McCollum

Randy Rogers Band

Josh Abbott Band

Flatland Cavalry

William Clark Green

Pat Green

Casey Donahew

Kevin Fowler

Roger Creager

Randall King

Giovannie & The Hired Guns

Cody Canada & The Departed

Larry Joe Taylor

Kaitlin Butts

Six Market Blvd.

Chris Knight

Bri Bagwell

Josh Weathers

Deryl Dodd

Radney Foster

Slade Coulter

Kat Hasty

Jacob Stelly

Carson Jeffrey

Courtney Patton

Tejas Brothers

Walt Wilkins

Max Stalling

Jarrod Morris

Graycie York

Shaker Hymns

Teague Brothers Band

Dylan Wheeler

Prophets & Outlaws

Cooder Graw

Kyle Nix

Dalton Domino

Additionally, the rest of the performers can be found in the Instagram post below. In the post’s caption, the official Larry Joe Taylor account gave their fans the information they need to attend the festival this spring. They wrote, “Your #LJT2022 Full Lineup….see you all on The Mountain in 54 days! Tickets and Camping available now at larryjoetaylor.com.”

All festival-goers can purchase tickets here.

Larry Joe Taylor Described His Music Festival in 2017

Back in 2017, Kickin’ Country 103.1 interviewed Larry Joe Taylor about his music festival. In the beginning, the radio host announced that this festival isn’t one to miss.

First, the host mentioned that he knows a lot of people who continuously show up at this festival year after year. He said, “Once you experience the Larry Joe Taylor music fest, you get hooked on it and want to be there every year.”

Shortly after, Taylor agreed with that statement.

“That’s right,” he said. “And you know, we have a lot of people, an unbelievable amount of people that come here.”

Next, Taylor discussed how many acres of land his ranch allows the festival to have.

“We’re 380 acres up there,” Taylor revealed. “Right now, we use about 200 to 250 of it. We’ve got plenty of camping ground and we’re not going to run out of camping spots.”