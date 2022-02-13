Lauren Alaina ‘Can’t Believe’ She’s Officially a Grand Ole Opry Member

Lauren Alaina officially became a member of the Grand Ole Opry on Saturday night. Trisha Yearwood was the one there to induct her into the influential musical organization with some of the most famous voices of country music.

She shared a video compilation of this magical night on her Instagram account. She wrote, “CIRCLING back to this night. I can’t believe today is the day I become an official member of the Grand Ole Opry. I am still in disbelief. Thank you to my people for making this sweet video for me.”

Lauren Alaina started her career after she was the runner-up on “American Idol.” Her debut studio album, “Wildflower,” came out in 2011. She would eventually get her first No. 1 on the Country Airplay chart thanks to her title track on “Road Less Traveled.”

Her most recent third studio album is “Sitting Pretty on Top of the World” from September 2021. For Alaina, this moment at the Grand Ole Opry is a beautiful signifier that her career is heading in the direction she has always dreamed of.

“This is so awesome. Since I was a little girl, I dreamed of this moment. Most little girls dreamed of their weddings. I dreamed of this. Hopefully, now I can have a wedding, too, and we’ll be set,” she said in the Grand Ole Opry’s sacred circle last night.

Special Surprises for Lauren Alaina

To make the night even more special, Alaina got to have some of her friends and family there with her. A total of 50 people closest to her sat in the audience and watched as she emotionally accepted her induction.

“A lot of people love you. What I’ve gotten to observe is how genuine you are. I said this when you were invited. I really do feel like country music is in good hands. You’re exactly the kind of artist the Opry loves and wants and looks for. Every single person from the house band to the crew to the guy who is parking cars, everybody tonight has said, ‘She’s so deserving,'” Yearwood said to her during the ceremony.

Yearwood also had a couple of surprises in store for her that night. She had agreed to sing “Walk Away Joe” with her after the induction. Alaina wasn’t expecting Garth Brooks to step out on the stage and play guitar, however. The show also featured appearances from Lorrie Morgan and Wendy Moten. Alaina sang her hits “What Ifs,” “One Beer,” and “Getting Over Him.”

She is now the institution’s youngest living member but is getting praises from some of the most famous voices of country music. She also got received some praise from the living country legend herself — Dolly Parton.

“You and I have a lot in common. We both started young. We love country music, and we love the Grand Ole Opry. I would give $1 million if I could be there with Trisha and Garth and all the folks that love you to get you inducted into the Grand Ole Opry. There’s nothing like it. I loved it, and I still love it. I want to wish you the best in your whole career. Good luck with the Grand Ole Opry. We love you!” Parton said in a video message.

