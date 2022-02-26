Lauren Alaina Is ‘So Excited’ to Be Back on the Road as Tour Gets Underway

As the Spring teases us and Winter refuses to let its cold grip on us go, Lauren Alaina is ready to get back on the road.

This is that time of year when those Spring and Summer tours start up. Alaina is getting it out there and is so happy to share the news with fans. She is doing a deal with Maurices, the clothing store. Her tour is going to be sponsored by the fashion outlet, and in her post, the singer was decked out in some clothes from the store.

So, check out Lauren’s post and see it for yourself. She’s ready. Are you?

If you really like that Lauren Alaina outfit, you can get it at Maurices, so there you go. If you didn’t know what to wear to one of her shows, then you know now.

“Ready, CASSETTE, go!” the post caption says. “So excited to finally be back out on the road for the Top of the World Tour presented by [maurices]. My outfit really ROCKS. Click the link in stories to shop my maurices look.”

This might end up being the biggest year of the young country singer’s career. She has been working hard to make it a reality. Now, she is set to go out on another tour and make it even better.

Things are going to start off tomorrow when Lauren Alaina takes the stage in Warrendale, Pennslyvania. She is going to stay up in that area for the first four shows before heading out to Las Vegas on March 5. There are so many great venues and dates for this tour. If you want to catch her on tour, there are plenty of chances.

Lauren Alaina Becomes Youngest Living Opry Member

As I said, Lauren Alaina is on a role. She has had a great 2022 so far and is looking to improve on that with touring, maybe new music, and a whole lot of fun along the way. The singer became the youngest living member of the Grand Ole Opry recently. It was a huge night and there were some great reactions.

That is a huge honor and one that she is going to remember for her entire life. Being a member of the Opry is the highest honor in country music for many.

“CIRCLING back to this night,” Alaina wrote on Instagram before the official ceremony. “I can’t believe today is the day I become an official member of the Grand Ole Opry. I am still in disbelief. Thank you to my people for making this sweet video for me.”

Lauren Alaina took the time to speak with Outsider’s own Marty Smith. So make sure to catch that appearance on The Marty Smith Podcast. Her induction was a big deal and she deserves all of the good things coming. When Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood come out for your induction, that’s a big deal.