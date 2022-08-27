LeAnn Rimes Brings Back Iconic ‘Coyote Ugly’ Outfit 22 Years Later for New Music Video

LeAnn Rimes is throwing it back two decades. The “Blue” singer” brought back her outfit from the 2000 film Coyote Ugly, and she totally pulls it off. She did it for a new music video for Ava Max. Check out a tease of the new video that Ava Max posted to TikTok below.

“She’s a miracle,” Ava Max captioned the post.

Representatives for LeAnn Rimes tell TooFab that it is, in fact, the exact same outfit that she wore in the famous bar scene of the movie 22 years ago. The track samples one of LeAnn Rimes’s songs from the movie, “Can’t Fight the Moonlight.” In another TikTok post from Ava Max, she’s trying on a bunch of outfits and lip-syncing the classic track. LeAnn Rimes bursts in wearing the outfit and lip-syncs along.

LeAnn Rimes is celebrating her 40th birthday on Sunday. The film came out when she was just 17-years-old. It starred Piper Perabo, John Goodman, Tyra Banks, Bridget Moynahan and Adam Garcia among others. It was a huge, blockbuster cast and it arrived at the peak of LeAnn’s young career. LeAnn has popped up in a lot of movies over the last 20 years or so. She also appears in View from the Top and Logan Lucky. Most recently, she was in an episode of the Netflix series Country Comfort, which stars American Idol alum Katherine McPhee as an aspiring country music singer.

Country is a popular theme for television these days. A brand new FOX series titled Monarch arrives this fall, and it stars Trace Adkins. The show will feature cameos from Shania Twain, Martina McBride and Tanya Tucker among others.

LeAnn Rimes in 2022

LeAnn Rimes is bringing her 18th studio album to fans this fall. God’s Work features collaborations with Ben Harper, Robert Randolph, Mickey Guyton, Ziggy Marley and Aloe Blacc among others. It’s her first studio album since 2020. The album officially drops on September 16.

She’s celebrating the release with her “the story…so far” tour. Her next tour stop is at the Alaska State Fair in Palmer on August 27. Then she has a string of Midwest dates beginning in Champaign, Ill. on September 9. She’s part of the Wild Horses Music Festival in San Diego on September 25. Then she’ll hop on a massive bill at the Taylor Hawkins Tribute Concert in Los Angeles on September 27. Her final date this year is a special holiday performance in Nashville. ‘JOY: The Holiday Show’ is at the Ryman Auditorium on December 10. Check out all of her dates and get ticket information for each at her website.