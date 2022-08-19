LeAnn Rimes Speaks Out About ‘Trauma’ From Early Days of Her Career

Ty Herndon launched a new podcast this week and his first guest was LeAnn Rimes. Soundboard with Ty Herndon is available via iHeart. Herndon’s aim with the new show is to open up discussions about mental health. The “Blue” singer wasn’t shy about sharing her own story.

“I don’t think people know how to uplift people in the way we do, unless you’ve been the one that who’s been needed to be lifted,” LeAnn Rimes said. “Those moments of deep sorrow and those darker places, I think as artists, we have the ability to travel there a little deeper than most.”

She reflected on her early career and the difficulties that she faced at a young age.

“I was called every name in the book,” she revealed. “It’s been a journey for me to understand that I have the right to my own voice and my own life and my own opinions. When you know something is wrong, you fight back. Getting your hand slapped for it…kind of sets you on this path. Talk about mental health.”

The 39-year-old singer realized that she just wanted to gravitate toward things that felt easy and avoid the trauma. Her art is what brings her the most joy.

“I know one thing that brings me the most joy,” she said. “I’ve thrown myself into creating. As soon as I create, everything else disappears. That could be anything from songwriting, to candle making to dinner. It gets me into that place of wonder and awe. The more I lean into that process, the more joyful things become.”

New Music Coming From LeAnn Rimes

LeAnn Rimes returns with her 18th studio album on September 16. God’s Work features several collaborations across the spectrum of music. It includes guest spots from Ben Harper, Robert Randolph, Mickey Guyton, Ziggy Marley, Aloe Blacc, and Sheila E. It’s her first studio album since 2020’s Chant: The Human & the Holy. Rimes has released several gospel albums during her career. In all, she’s sold more than 37 million albums in her career.

She’s on the road with her ‘the story…so far’ tour throughout much of the year. Her next stop is at the Alaska State Fair in Palmer on August 27. She’s also part of the Taylor Hawkins Tribute Concert at The Forum in Inglewood, Calif. on September 27. In between, she’ll visit spots like Champaign, Ill., Eau Claire, Wisc. and Camp Verde, Ariz. She’ll also perform at the Wild Horses Music Festival in San Diego. She wraps her year with a big Christmas celebration at Nashville’s Ryman Auditorium. ‘JOY: The Holiday Show’ is on December 10 in the Music City. Check out all of her tour dates and get ticket information at her website.