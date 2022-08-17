Lee Brice Pays Tribute to All the ‘Dedicated, Hard Working Farmers’ in New Video

Lee Brice is heading to the Case IH Farm Progress concert on August 31. In anticipation of the trip, he posted a video honoring farmers. It’s soundtracked by his own song “Farmer.” Check out the video below:

“A big thank you to all the dedicated, hard working farmers out there. Can’y wait to head back out to the Case IH Farm Progress Show on 8/31. See y’all there ;)” he captioned the post.

The annual event is held in Boone, Iowa. The concert is accompanied by several panel events and exhibitions for farmers to learn more about their trade. The concert is free with Farm Progress Show admission. Lee Brice will have support from Tim Montana.

Lee Brice has spent his year honoring and assisting a lot of folks that quietly make our lives better. He had small concert in Ohio to raise money for Folds of Honor. The organization assists families of fallen soldiers and it has awards 35,000 scholarships to students of military families over the past 15 years.

He also performed at a Nashville concert this year raising money for military veterans. He was joined by Old Dominion, Brantley Gilbert and Darryl Worley among others. The event was for Tunnel to Towers which is an organization that provides mortgage-free homes to families of fallen heroes. It also provides custom smart homes for injured veterans.

Lee Brice and the ‘Label Me Proud’ Tour

Lee Brice has spent much of the summer on the ‘Label Me Proud’ tour with Michael Ray and Jackson Dean. He’s also been hopping on stage for big festival slots along the way. His next date is at the Northwest Montana Fair in Kalispell on August 17. There’s a big festival north of the border on August 19. That’s Country Thunder Albert in Calgary. That bill features Morgan Wallen, Florida-Georgia Line, Clay Walker and MacKenzie Porter among others.

Lee Brice heads back to Big Sky country for the Headwaters Country Jam in Cardwell, Mont. on August 20. Then he’s back at the ‘Label My Proud’ tour for a while. They’ll stop in Huntington, W. Va. and play a couple of Tennessee dates before he takes a break to head to the Farm Show.

‘Label Me Proud’ picks back up on September 8 in Charlottesville, Va. It runs through most of the South before wrapping on September 24 in Sugar Land, Tex. Brice has three additional dates beyond the tour. He’s at Soaring Eagle Casino in Mount Pleasant, Mich. on October 8. Then he’s at Parx Casino in Bethlehem, Pa. on October 29. Next year, he will perform the San Antonio Stock Show and Rodeo. Check out all of his tour dates and get ticket information at his website.