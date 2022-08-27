LISTEN: Kendell Marvel and Chris Stapleton Team Up for New Single ‘Don’t Tell Me How to Drink’

Chris Stapleton stopped in Nashville this week to receive the ACM Spirit Award. The presentation was part of the ACM Honors ceremony which recognizes remarkable achievements and milestones in country music. It took place at Ryman Audiorium in Nashville, and it’ll air on September 13 on FOX.

The award was created in 2016 to honor the memory of Merle Haggard. It’s given to an artist that exemplifies the tenacity and uncompromising integrity of Haggard.

To celebrate the achievement, he dropped new music. “Don’t Tell Me How to Drink” is a new collaboration with Kendell Marvel. Check out a music video for the new song below.

Kendell Marvel has been a songwriter in Nashville since 1998. He’s had a similar career path as Chris Stapleton. Marvell has had tracks cut by everyone from Jake Owen to George Strait. Marvel and Stapleton have actually written more than 60 songs together. One of those was “Either Way,” a tune that earned Stapleton a GRAMMY in 2017.

His first solo album was released in 2017. He returned with Solid Gold Sounds in 2019. This track with Stapleton is his first new music since.

Other country megastars joined Chris Stapleton at the ACM Honors. Miranda Lambert earned the Triple Crown Award and Morgan Wallen earned the Milestone Award. The Triple Crown Award fell into Miranda’s lap after she earned the Best New Female Artist, Best Female Vocalist and Entertainer of the Year during the course of her career. Wallen’s award came from his Dangerous: The Double Album spending more than a year atop the country charts.

Shania Twain took home the Poets Award at the ceremony. Several artists paid tribute to the country icon, including Kelsea Ballerini.

Chris Stapleton on the Road in 2022

Chris Stapleton has been hard at the road throughout 2022. His next stop is on Saturday in Hershey, Pa. at Hershey Park Stadium. He has Elle King and Morgan Wade with him for that one. Elle King remains with him for most of his dates. Morgan Wade plays with him for the next two in Boston at MGM Music Hall at Fenway. He’s at Jazz Aspen Snowmass on Labor Day weekend. He even hops on some Outlaw Music Festival dates with Willie Nelson. The next one of those is at Waterfront Music Pavilion in Camden, New Jersey on September 23. The next day, he’s at Farm Aid with Willie. Then, he’s at Pilgrimage Music Festival in Franklin, Tenn.

Chris Stapleton’s year concludes with a big one in Atlanta. He headlines ATLive at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on November 12. Miranda Lambert, Dwight Yoakam and Katie Pruitt are also on the bill. Check out all of his dates and get ticket information for each at his website.