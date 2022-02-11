LISTEN: Ronnie Dunn Releases New Single ‘Broken Neon Hearts’

Just like George Jones sang it, it’s finally Friday! To celebrate, this Outsider will be playing Ronnie Dunn’s brand new song, “Broken Neon Hearts,” on repeat all day.

Speaking of broken, Dunn’s brand new release breaks the artist’s two-year hiatus without new music. Ronnie Dunn fans know he last debuted new content in 2020 with his album, Re-Dunn.

The opening line of the brand new song kicks off with, “There’s an old troubadour up on the barstool,” followed by a “dim-lit stranger out on the dance floor.”

From there, Ronnie Dunn leads us into the classic 90s feel country music fans love to hear in new music. Above everything, the twang of the guitar dominates the overall sound of “Neon Broken Hearts.”

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=1reEWo1eWSs Video can’t be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Broken Neon Hearts (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=1reEWo1eWSs)

Jumping into the chorus, the lyrics decelerate into, “where the lost and lonely go/and the endless cold beer flows,” Ronnie Dunn’s “Broken Neon Hearts” shares similar values with veteran hits such as Toby Kieth‘s “I Love This Bar.”

Both songs unite listeners as all kinds of folk come together beneath neon lights, misfits drinking the same beer every week.

For now, the country star hasn’t shared whether we should expect to see a full album come on the heels of the new single. However, it’s definitely refreshing to hear an upbeat spin on a favorite country theme. So, whether or not your heart’s been lonesome, blue, and broken, feel free to play this one over and over. It’s sure to become a radio favorite soon enough.

Ronnie Dunn to Head to Texas for Upcoming Award Show

While we always love to hear brand new music from country’s living legends, Ronnie Dunn’s “Broken Neon Hearts” isn’t the only thing worth celebrating this week.

Ahead of the new song’s Friday release, ZZ Top Legend Billy Gibbons announced he’ll be sharing the stage at the Texas Heritage Songwriters’ Association’s upcoming Hall of Fame Awards Show with the latter half of Brooks & Dunn this weekend.

As per the association’s website, the award show will take place in Austin, TX Saturday, February 12th. Alongside Ronnie Dunn and Billy Gibbons, other performers include Robert Earl Keen and Raul Malo.

Over on Instagram, ZZ Top reposted from the Association’s page, sharing the event’s announcement with the caption, “When was the last time you saw Ronnie Dunn, Billy F Gibbons, Robert Earl Keen, and Raul Malo on the same stage?”

Emphasizing that this opportunity might not present itself again, the post encouraged Ronnie Dunn fans and others to snag tickets at The Paramount Theatre’s website.

At only $39, Billy Gibbons encouraged fans to jump at the chance, as the above performers make up only a portion of the overall performances taking place at the awards show.

In the comments, one fan assured followers that the Ronnie Dunn, Billy Gibbons, and the remainder of the performances would be worth the ticket purchase, commenting, “I’m pretty sure this will turn out to be a great show!”