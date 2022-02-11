LISTEN: Willie Nelson Releases Lead Single From Upcoming Studio Album ‘A Beautiful Time’

Willie Nelson dropped his lead single, “I’ll Love You Till The Day I Die” today. Furthermore, the song is from his upcoming studio album, A Beautiful Time.

The album is expected to drop on Nelson’s 89th birthday, which is April 29. Surely, this seems like a perfect birthday gift for the legend!

According to Nelson’s social media post, the song is written by Rodney Crowell and Chris Stapleton. You can also pre-order the upcoming album at the link in his post or right here.

In the caption of the post, Nelson wrote, “Just in time for Valentine’s Day! Listen to Willie’s new song “I’ll Love Till The Day I Die” written by @rodneycrowellofficial and @chrisstapeltonofficial and pre-order the new album A Beautiful Time!”

In 2021, Nelson released his previous album, The Willie Nelson Family Album, which is his 96th studio album. Over the years, he’s had a very successful career in the music industry and proves that it’s possible to create this much music.

You can listen to his “I’ll Love You Till The Day I Die” song here.

Willie Nelson Reveals the Track List For His Upcoming Album

Firstly, Willie Nelson wrote most of the songs on this project with some help from Buddy Cannon. The album also features a few covers, such as a classic hit from The Beatles’, “With a Little Help From My Friends”. It also includes Nelson’s version of Leonard Cohen’s “Tower of Song” tune from 1988.

Now, let’s take a look at the 14-tracklist below.

A Beautiful Time tracklist:

I’ll Love You Till The Day I Die My Heart Was a Dancer Energy Follows Thought Dreamin’ Again I Don’t Go to Funerals A Beautiful Time We’re Not Happy (Till You’re Not Happy) Dusty Bottles Me and My Partner Tower of Song Live Every Day Don’t Touch Me There With a Little Help From My Friends Leave You With a Smile

The Country Singer Recently Announced the Launch of His Own Chia Pet

Surprise! Willie Nelson has a Chia Pet named after him. A few weeks ago, the “I’ll Love You Till The Day I Die” singer announced the release of his own Chia Pet. It is available at a Walmart or Menards near you. Or you can purchase it on Amazon.

On January 6, the country legend shared the news with his Instagram followers.

The caption reads: “The WILLIE (chi-chi-chi-) CHIA PET is Available Now at: Amazon: Willie Nelson Chia Pet – Chia Pet Official. Walmart.com: willie nelson chia pet – Walmart.com. Menards: Chia Pet® Willie Nelson Chia Grow Kit at Menards.”

If you’re a fan of the Willie Nelson, be sure to purchase a Chia Pet lookalike today!