LISTEN: Wolf Van Halen Releases New Single ‘Epiphany’

It seems like Wolf Van Halen is proving just how much he deserves that Grammy award he’s nominated for.

Van Halen released his debut album as Mammoth WVH over the summer. As a result, he received his first Grammy nomination for a song that is incredibly close to his heart. The song “Distance,” which is about his late father Eddie Van Halen, received a nomination for Best Rock Song. He’s going against rock legends like Paul McCartney and the Foo Fighters to try to snag this award.

Given the fact that Wolf Van Halen just officially started his career as Mammoth WVH, he’s not going to slow down anytime soon.

This week he released a brand new version of a past song. He released the single version of the song “Epiphany,” which appears on that popular debut album. He also came out with a music video to go along with the song as well.

This single version appears to be only 3:43 minutes long instead of 4:28 minutes long like the original version on the album. On Spotify, “Don’t Back Down,” “Epiphany,” “You’re to Blame,” and “Distance” are his most listened to tracks.

“Epiphany” is everything you’d want out of a rock artist trying to pave his own path in a wide and expansive genre. It’s certainly catchy and upbeat, while also being introspective at the same time. It is by far one of the strongest songs Van Halen has on his album.

If you didn’t know, Mammoth WVH is a one-man-band. During the recording process, Wolf Van Halen plays all the instruments and does the vocals for each track. While he was on tour with Guns N’ Roses he got some on-stage help, but, other than that, this is all his original noise.

Wolf Van Halen Journey to a Grammy

Before he was a Grammy-nominated solo rock artist, Wolf Van Halen was a bassist with his father in Van Halen.

Even before the band had officially disbanded, Wolf was working on what would eventually be his solo career. He even got to play the song “Distance” for his father a couple of years before he passed away from cancer.

Even though he played bass, his father always encouraged him to explore drums, guitar, keyboards, and singing at a young age. All of this helped him accumulate the talent needed to put together that award-worthy first album.

The video for “Epiphany” also teases his future tour with Young Guns. It features footage from his gig with Guns N’ Roses. During this tour, Mammoth WVH always ended their set with “Epiphany.”

“‘Epiphany’ is the song that I always say best represents the core sound of Mammoth WVH. The song was easily the biggest unreleased track and has resonated most with the fans since the album was released last June. That was why it made sense to be a single now. It is also one of the most fun to play live and I can’t wait to get back out on the road and play it on the Young Guns tour,” Van Halen said in a statement, according to Rolling Stone.