LOOK: Carrie Underwood Rocks Opry Stage in Series of New Pics

Carrie Underwood is having a massive year. She became friends with Guns N’ Roses and she picked up nominations at the Dove Awards. She’s proving that she can do it all. And in the middle of it all, she hopped on stage at a suburban Nashville restaurant with a cover band and ripped through a Tom Petty & the Heartbreakers classic. This weekend, she came home.

Carrie Underwood joined the Barbara Mandrel tribute recently at the Grand Ole Opry. The event was in honor of the country music icon’s 50th anniversary of her induction into the club. But that was sort of different. It was about Barbara. She came back this weekend, and it was about Carrie Underwood. She shared a photo to mark the occasion. Check out the post below.

“A little Opry in black and white…it’s always a great night when we’re home,” she captioned the post.

Carrie Underwood immediately smashed country radio with “Ghost Story” this summer. It’s the latest single from her return to secular music. Denim & Rhinestones was released in June before her visit to Nissan Stadium at CMA Fest. She’s already been to the United Kingdom to promote the record, and that’s where she hooked up with Axl Rose and his legendary rock band. Axl joined her at Stagecoach in Indio, Calif. earlier this year.

Now, she’s ready to kick off a new season of Sunday Night Football. “Waiting All Day For Sunday Night” will serve as the opening theme to the weekly primetime football game for the 10th consecutive year. This year, the intro will include footage from her Las Vegas residency at The Resorts World Theatre.

Carrie Underwood Takes ‘Denim & Rhinestones’ to the Road

She’s already done all of this, and she hasn’t even taken the record into the United States. That happens this fall. And well into 2023. If you want to see Carrie Underwood perform at an arena, you’re certainly going to have the chance.

First she has two more performances at the Grand Ole Opry on Saturday, and on Sunday, she’ll headline the legendary Iowa State Fair in Des Moines. The formal tour kicks off on October 15 in Greenville, South Carolina at Bon Secours Wellness Arena. It rolls across North America hitting iconic venues like Madison Square Garden and Rupp Arena. She’s in Los Angeles at Crypto.com Arena on March 13. Before that, there’s a big homecoming at Bridgestone Arena in Nashville on March 1. And to top it off, Jimmie Allen provides support the entire trek. It wraps in Seattle at Climate Pledge Arena on March 17. Check out all of her dates and get ticket information at her website.