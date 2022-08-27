LOOK: Luke Bryan Goes Shirtless, Rocks a Mullet in Hilarious Pic With His Wife

It looks like Luke Bryan had mullet envy. His buddy Blake Shelton brought his luscious locks back, and Luke just couldn’t take it. So Luke is trying to top him. His wife, Caroline, shares a great photo of the “Country On” singer rocking a new mullet shirtless. Check it out below.

“They let us out of our cage for 3 more days!” Caroline Bryan captioned the photo.

Fans were loving the look.

“Bahah! The Cage has been unlocked! I’m coming over!” replied one follower.

“Billy Ray Cyrus lent Luke his hair!” said another.

“Uh oh! there goes the neighborhood!!” replied another fan.

Blake Shelton rocked a mullet when it wasn’t cool. When he began his career around 2003, no one was doing it. Years go by and Morgan Wallen shows up with one and now Nashville loves hockey hair more than the Predators. Can Luke Bryan pull this look off? He’s always been pretty clean cut. At least we knew what Blake Shelton looked like with a mullet. Seeing Luke with the locks is a little jarring. Maybe he’ll grow a real one when he gets off the road. If that ever happens.

Luke Bryan and Blake Shelton have always had fun with each other. Luke just slapped his seal of approval on a new popcorn line called Fendt and Luke Bryan’s Boldly Grown Popcorn. At a press event for the new snack, Luke said he won’t be sharing any with Blake.

“You know what, Blake doesn’t send me any of his endorsed products,” he said. “So I’m gonna be a little tight, hold it close to the vest. He can’t have my popcorn.”

Luke Bryan Remains on the Road Through 2022

Luke Bryan is currently juggling three different tours. “Raised Up Right” his the Smoothie Center in New Orleans, La. on Saturday, August 27. Then he returns to Las Vegas for a few dates on his residency. The next is on August 31 and he remains in Sin City through Labor Day weekend. “Raised Up Right” is back at it in Kansas City on September 8 at T-Mobile Center. He has six dates on the “Farm Tour” later in September when he’ll hit rural Midwest communities with his buddy Riley Green.

“Raised Up Right” is back at it in Estero, Fla. at Hertz Arena on September 29. It rolls through October 28 where it wraps at VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena in Jacksonville, Fla. Then he returns to Las Vegas for residency dates that take him until the end of December. In January, he’s at Crash My Playa down in Mexico. Check out all of his dates and get ticket information at his website.