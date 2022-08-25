LOOK: Miranda Lambert Recaps Star-Studded ACM Honors at the Ryman in New Photos

Miranda Lambert recently shared photos of her star-studded night at the Academy of Country Music Honors in Nashville. She posted a series of snapshots on Instagram highlighting the night, including photos of her receiving the Triple Crown Award. The awards show doesn’t air to the public until September 13. But, there are plenty of behind-the-scenes looks from the artists.

The first photos were with Kix Brooks and Ronnie Dunn, Little Big Town, and Chris Stapleton. Lambert’s husband posed with her for some snaps as well. What really takes the cake on her post is her little brother, Luke. He commented his congratulations but also included a little good-natured ribbing. “Tangerine, tangerine, why you gotta be so mean?” he wrote, referencing Lambert’s song “Geraldine” and also the fact that she wore a bright orange skirt-suit to the event.

Last night at the awards show, though, Miranda Lambert was honored with the Triple Crown award. The Triple Crown is awarded to an artist who has won New Artist of the Year, Best New Male/Female/Group Performance, and Entertainer of the Year. Only seven other performers have clinched this coveted award. Merle Haggard, Mickey Gilly, Barbara Mandrell, Brooks & Dunn, Kenny Chesney, Carrie Underwood, and Jason Aldean have all won. The Chicks and Keith Urban qualify for the award but haven’t been formally presented with it yet.

“I came to my first ACM Awards in 2005 and won my first ACM new female in 2006 and it’s 2022, that seems crazy to me,” said Miranda Lambert as she accepted her award. She shared that, even though she has 37 ACM Awards under her belt and who even knows how many others, she’s still learning. “I came to Nashville when I was 15 to watch Fan Fair at the fairgrounds,” she said. “I came to observe and to learn and I’m still doing that.”

Miranda Lambert Shares the Inspiration Behind Latest Single ‘Strange’

Miranda Lambert recently released the song “Strange” from her April album Palomino as a single on country radio. She took some time to share the meaning and inspiration behind the song. Lambert wrote “Strange” with songwriters Natalie Hemby and Luke Dick, and the three spoke to Billboard earlier this month.

The song came about as a response to the COVID-19 pandemic and the misinformation that was going around in the early days of lockdown. “Strange” consists of contradictory elements and themes. Additionally, the feeling of being in a sort of “house of mirrors,” as Lambert put it. Specifically, the chorus flips all the ominous images on their heads.

“The chorus, we wanted it to lift and sort of be an anthem, and not creepy in any way,” said Lambert. “Just like, ‘Have fun, get a drink, get out of here, go on vacation’ — whatever you got to do to stay sane through all this weirdness. I wanted it to be an anthem uniting people. The pandemic definitely was the strangest thing we’ve all been through, but that’s just a piece of it.”