LOOK: Thomas Rhett Gets Ready for Oregon Shows on the River

Thomas Rhett is having a busy year. He hit number one in June with his hit “Slow Down Summer.” In June, he performed at Nissan Stadium as part of CMA Fest. And he remains on tour for much of the remainder of the year. He took advantage of some downtime recently and went fishing out West. Check out the photo that he shared below.

“Bend, OR night 1!! Can’t wait for tonight!!” Thomas Rhett captioned the post.

He’s playing a couple of shows in scenic Bend. The second one is on Saturday, August 20.

It’s been an interesting run for Thomas Rhett on the ‘Bring the Bar to You’ tour. There have been plenty of surprises along the way. He was forced to postpone one of the only Southern dates on the tour in Tuscaloosa, Ala. due to weather. Though he rescheduled the date for September, he made the most of his time in town by taking to the stage at a local college bar called Gallette’s. He leaned into the atmosphere and did a cover version of the Garth Brooks smash “Friends in Low Places.”

He’ll make up the shed date in Tuscaloosa on September 8.

Thomas Rhett is also known to bust out a cover on the main stage on this trek. Back in June, he performed a version of the Brooks & Dunn classic “Neon Moon” in New Hampshire. It’s been a great year for 90s country music. The sound is experiencing quite a revival, and the folks that created the sound couldn’t be happier. Ronnie Dunn is among them. Count Jo Dee Messina in, too. The Grand Ole Opry is celebrating the decade all year long.

Thomas Rhett Continues the ‘Bring the Bar to You’ Tour

Thomas Rhett dragged Parker McCollum and Conner Smith out on this jaunt with him. They actually joined him on stage for that “Neon Moon” cover in New Hampshire. After Saturday’s show in Bend, they’ll take the bar to another scenic venue in Shoreline Amphitheater in Mountain View, Calif. They were taking most of September off before adding in that makeup date in Tuscaloosa, but they’ll pick it back up at Mizzou Arena in Caolumbia, Missouri on September 22.

They spend a lot of time out West, and it’s in a lot of scenic destinations. Maybe Thomas Rhett will have more opportunities to hit the river. They’ll visit North Dakota, South Dakota and Montana. The trek winds all the way through October. They wrap it up at the WSU Nutter Center on Saturday, October 15 in Fairborn, Ohio. Check out all of Thomas Rhett’s ‘Bring the Bar to You’ tour dates and get ticket information at his website.