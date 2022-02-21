Loretta Lynn Says She Always Prays for the President

Loretta Lynn took some time to honor America’s presidents. The country star shared a heartwarming post on Twitter earlier today.

In the caption of the tweet, Lynn wrote, “It’s not an easy job. I always pray for the president no matter who he is or if I voted for him. I’ve had the privilege of performing at the White House and meeting every president from Nixon-Obama. I didn’t perform at the Clinton White House, but we each received medals of freedom at the same event on the same day. George and Barbara Bush became dear friends of mine and I gladly campaigned all over the country for him. He was a patriot and a hero. I can’t imagine how tough the job can be at times.”

Afterward, she made sure to wish everyone a happy President’s Day.

Happy President’s Day, y’all! pic.twitter.com/CMwguwFWTC — Loretta Lynn (@LorettaLynn) February 21, 2022

Loretta Lynn Reminisced on Memories With Her Late Husband

Last month (January 10, 2022), Loretta Lynn celebrated a very important day. Furthermore, the “Coal Miner’s Daughter” singer reflected on the 74th anniversary with her late husband, Oliver.

On the day of their anniversary, Lynn posted a throwback photo with a heartfelt caption. In the caption of the post, she said, “74 years ago, my life changed forever when I married Doolittle. We had 48 years together and I sure wish he was still here! I miss him.”

Look at the sweet photo here:

While the loss is still hard on Lynn and her family, she always finds ways to celebrate his life and their time together. Her late husband even encouraged Lynn to pursue a career in country music. In fact, when Lynn put out her first single, “I’m a Honky Tonk Girl,” they self-promoted the song by mailing out copies to radio stations, according to Taste of Country.

Meanwhile, Lynn’s late husband passed away in 1996 due to diabetes and heart failure. But his legacy will live on with the help of Lynn and their six children.