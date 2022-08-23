Loretta Lynn Remembers Devastating Flood at Her Ranch, One Year Later

Last August, record rainfall caused devastating flooding in Middle Tennessee. 21 people lost their lives to those floodwaters. Now, one year later, those impacted by the floods are looking back and remembering all that they lost. Additionally, they’re looking forward to a brighter future and honoring the people who passed by moving forward with strength and purpose. Among those who were deeply affected by the tragedy was country music icon Loretta Lynn.

Floodwaters all but swallowed Loretta Lynn’s ranch in Hurricane Mills, Tennessee. However, that was the least of her concerns. Lynn also lost her ranch foreman and longtime friend Wayne Spears to the floods. However, the Coal Miner’s Daughter turned her pain into a force for good. She helped to organize the Hometown Rising benefit concert. Artists like Garth Brooks, Trisha Yearwood, BRELAND, Keith Urban, and more showed up to help raise money for Tennessee flood victims.

Loretta Lynn Looks Back on Devastating Floods

Yesterday, Loretta Lynn took to social media to look back on those hard days and the high water that caused them. “Our hearts broke a year ago with the flood and all the pain it brought us,” she wrote in the post’s caption. However, much like her community, she didn’t dwell on the negative for long. Instead, Loretta looked to the silver lining of the situation. “I’m so proud of our community for coming together and taking care of each other. Out of the darkest situations, love shines brightest,” she wrote.

Additionally, those in and around Waverly are looking back at the floods after a year. Loretta Lynn shared a link to a local news station’s coverage of that.

Waverly Residents Remember the Floods

Residents of Waverly, Tennessee gathered at the town’s courthouse on the evening of August 20th for a candlelight vigil. They were there to remember all that they had lost in the floods last year. Much like Loretta Lynn, the community is honoring those they lost while looking forward to a brighter future. Additionally, they’re showing gratitude for all of the support from within their community and across the nation.

Humphreys County Sheriff Chris Davis opened up about remembering the 21 lives lost in the floods. “They deserve to be remembered, they deserve to be honored in a way that we don’t forget.”

One Waverly resident, David Byrd, lost his home and some friends last August. This year, he’s giving thanks for all that he has and all the good he saw come from the tragedy. Byrd is grateful, “to be part of the community of what we went through and the lives that were lost and how the people have come together and rebuilt and the love that’s been shown.”

Pinky Wheatley, another Waverly resident embodied the spirit of the community in a single quote. She said, “We’re coming back full-force. We’re coming back.”