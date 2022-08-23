luke-bryan-announces-new-popcorn-line

Luke Bryan can check so many boxes. He’s a country music superstar, awards host, reality show judge, beer merchant, and bar owner. And now, he’s a popcorn entrepreneur. Basically, Bryan is giving the fans his family’s favorite snack.

On Tuesday, Bryan revealed that he’s got a new product in partnership with Fendt tractors. It’s called the Fendt & Luke Bryan’s Boldly Grown Popcorn. The tasty snack comes in two flavors — “Bold Butter” and “Chart Toppin’ Churro.” Bryan said his guilty pleasure is snacking on buttery movie popcorn. And at home, he said the most perfect way to make the corn is to drop a stick of butter into the bag then add some salt. His new creation is the next best thing. They say to do what you know. In this case, Luke Bryan knows popcorn and all the best toppings. He even name dropped Orville Redenbacher. Stars can dream big, too.

Tasty Facts: How to Get the Luke Bryan Popcorn

The bags of popcorn are available at BoldlyGrownGoods.com

The cost is $5 a bag, with two flavors — butter and churro

You can start ordering, at noon Eastern, this Thursday (Aug 25)

The popcorn is from Merritt-Pop. And once the snack sells out, Fendt and Bryan will make a $25,000 donation to Future Farmers of America. That’s because Luke Bryan is all about farming. He grew up on a Georgia peanut farm and he was an active member of 4-H. Now, he’s got his own corn and soybean farm in Tennessee. He and his boys will plant some sweet corn to go along with the field corn and soybeans. Plus, he likes to sing about farmers. Check out the first verse of his new song, “Country On.”

The snack endorsement had its genesis two years ago when Bryan planted a “Sweet Corn Patch” and shared photos with his fans. It seemed like a cool idea, given that the country had ground to a halt because of the pandemic. But no, he didn’t grow any of the corn used to make the snack, although he has use of a spiffy Fendt 724 Vario tractor. A year ago, he did his own 20-part digital video series as he rode the tractor around his farm.

“I think down the road, we’re going to create potentially a spot to do our own sweet corn batch,” Luke Bryan told Outsider. “And that’s the beauty of having Fendt. We’re actually growing a lot of field corn, and a lot of soybeans on my personal farm. And Fendt has been really instrumental in providing me with the equipment, and the planters and all the heavy equipment to do the farming operation. And obviously, provided me with with a Fendt tractor, too. But the bottom line is, as we get this thing going, it adds even another element to the piece if we can incorporate the corn actually grown on my farm. But that’s coming. Hopefully.”

What also is coming is another heavy dose of Luke Bryan and farming. He truly is big on the agricultural theme. It’s in his genetics. After he finishes a weekend of concerts for his Las Vegas residency in early September, he’ll kick off his 13th Farm Tour. Bryan will visit six different farms, giving concerts at each site. All the farms are in the Midwest, with Bryan traveling to Ohio, Michigan, Nebraska and Iowa. He said his friends in the South keep asking him to swing that way with the tour. There’s always next year.

#FarmTour is back! All year long, I look forward to playing small towns while lifting up the American farmer. This year I’m bringing along my buddies @RileyGreenMusic @jamesonrodgers @ThePeachPickers and @djrockd11. Tickets for #FarmTour2022 presented by @BayerUS go on sale 5/5! pic.twitter.com/mjl9BXOPMv — Luke Bryan (@lukebryan) April 29, 2022

Bryan is juggling so much right now. He’s also in the midst of his Raised Up Right Tour. When he talked about the new popcorn product late last week, he was getting ready for a tour date in Birmingham, Ala. So layer on the Vegas residency and the Farm Tour. Then add on his co-hosting gig with Peyton Manning for the CMA Awards in November. And, he’ll also start his American Idol judging duties. Online auditions started in early August in all 50 states, Eventually, the best of those contestants will do in-person auditions in front of Bryan, Katy Perry and Lionel Richie. The three recently signed on for a sixth season of American Idol.

Plus, he also released the music video for “Country On,” his latest hit, a few days ago. Of course, the song shouts out farmers. They’re in the first verse. He wouldn’t have it any other way.