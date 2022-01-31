Luke Bryan Announces ‘Raised Up Right Tour’ With Riley Green & More

Country star Luke Bryan is hitting the road this summer on the Raised Up Right Tour. Here are all of the details!

Luke Bryan is returning to the stage this summer on his Raised Up Right Tour. Beginning on June 9th in Charleston, West Virginia, the superstar will be performing in over 30 cities across the country. Riley Green, Mitchell Tenpenny, and DJ Rock are set to open select dates of the tour.

Tickets will go on sale to the general public via Live Nation this Friday, February 4 at 10 a.m. local time. Luke Bryan fan club members can buy presale tickets starting tomorrow, February 1st at 8 a.m. local time. Citi cardmembers have a presale as well, beginning on Wednesday, February 2 at 10 a.m. local time.

The country star is exciting to be back on the road singing to his fans.

“My favorite place to be is on stage performing to country music fans,” he says. “So thankful every night when I walk out on that stage and know you are there to have a blast along beside me. It never gets old!”

The tour’s name comes from Bryan’s latest single “Up.” The lyrics speak for themselves.

“In the sky, there’s a guy / Lookin’ down on us /Lookin’ up / Our whole life, raised up right / In a town nobody knows / What a way to grow“

Watch the official music video for “Up” below.

Check out the official tour dates for the Raised Up Right Tour below.

6/9/2022 – Charleston, WV @ Charleston Coliseum & Convention Center

7/7/2022 – Virginia Beach, VA @ Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater at Virginia Beach

7/8/2022 Raleigh, NC @ Coastal Credit Union Music Park

7/9/2022 – Atlanta, GA @ Cellairis Amphitheatre at Lakewood

7/21/2022 – Bristow, VA @ Jiffy Lube Live

7/22/2022 – Charlotte, NC @ PNC Music Pavilion

7/28/2022 – Gilford, NH @ Bank of NH Pavilion

7/29/2022 – Gilford, NH @ Bank of NH Pavilion

7/30/2022 – Hartford, CT @ Xfinity Theatre

8/5/2022 – Milwaukee, WI @ American Family Insurance Amphitheater

8/14/2022 – Saratoga Springs, NY @ Saratoga Performing Arts Center

8/18/2022 – Birmingham, AL @ Oak Mountain Amphitheatre**

8/19/2022 – Knoxville, TN @ Thompson-Boling Arena

8/20/2022 – Indianapolis, IN @ Ruoff Music Center

8/25/2022 – San Antonio, TX @ AT&T Center ++

8/26/2022 – Lafayette, LA @ Cajundome

8/27/2022 – New Orleans, LA @ Smoothie King Center

9/8/2022 – Kansas City, MO @ T-Mobile Center

9/9/2022 – St. Louis, MO @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

9/10/2022 – Chicago, IL @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

9/29/2022 – Estero, FL @ Hertz Arena*

9/30/2022 – West Palm Beach, FL @ iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre

10/1/2022 – Tampa, FL @ MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre

10/6/2022 – Southaven, MS @ Landers Center**

10/7/2022 – Bossier City, LA @ Brookshire Grocery Arena

10/8/2022 – Little Rock, AR @ Simmons Bank Arena

10/13/2022 – Biloxi, MS @ Mississippi Coast Coliseum**

10/14/2022 – Huntsville, AL @ The Orion Amphitheater**

10/15/2022 – Peoria, IL @ Peoria Civic Center

10/27/2022 – Greenville, SC @ Bon Secours Wellness Arena

10/28/2022 – Jacksonville, FL @ VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena*

**Mitchell only +DJ Rock

*Riley only + DJ Rock