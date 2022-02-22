Luke Bryan Doubles Down on Las Vegas Residency

I guess nothing lasts forever in life, but we’ve got some good news for you! Country music star Luke Bryan isn’t ready to say goodbye to his first Las Vegas residency just yet. The country singer has decided to add nine more shows since he had so much fun with it.

Bryan recently announced this decision on Monday during his show. Further, he told everyone that he is doubling down on Vegas. The following dates will take place this summer on June 15, 17, 18, 22, 24, and 25. Then, he’ll be back on August 31, September 3, and 4. Tickets for these dates are on sale now and are available for purchase here.

Why Luke Bryan Decided to Extend His Las Vegas Residency

Firstly, Luke Bryan’s extension came from the amazing experience he had from his first show at Resorts World Las Vegas on February 11. This performance was completely sold-out, which made Bryan’s experience even better than he expected it to be.

During the first show, Bryan performed a few of his number one hits, such as That’s My Kind of Night, One Margarita, and Country Girl (Shake It For Me). Afterward, he reportedly acknowledged the show’s overall turnout.

“What an amazing night and start to our run of headlining shows at Resorts World Las Vegas,” Bryan told Pop Culture. “We’ve worked long and hard to put together an incredible, high-energy show for the fans. I am so proud of how it turned out and I hope everyone who comes leaves there having as much fun as me.”

However, the Play It Again singer revealed that he would be making his Las Vegas residency back in May 2021. He had no idea what to expect, but he knew this was something he has always wanted to do. Previously, PEOPLE had an interview with the country singer about his excitement for his first residency.

“Everybody comes to Vegas to party and have fun and I feel like my catalog has songs that really will enhance and make that experience even more fun,” Bryan stated. “There’s nothing more fun than being on stage and being the master of ceremonies, the master of the party. I’m really just going to relish being on stage and connecting with my fans in a more intimate setting. It’s going to be neat being on a stage that’s kind of like my own playground.”

The Country Singer Gets Ready to Kick Off Raised Up Right Tour

Currently, Luke Bryan has a lot on his plate. From adding more shows to his Las Vegas residency to getting ready to kick off the Raised Up Right tour, he hardly has any free time.

The Raised Up Right tour begins on June 9 in Charleston, West Virginia, and ends on October 28 in Jacksonville, Florida. And joining him on the road are Riley Green, Mitchell Tenpenny, and DJ Rock. Tickets are available for purchase here.