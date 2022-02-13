luke-bryan-jokes-about-nfl-bets-during-las-vegas-residency-opening

Country star Luke Bryan opened his Las Vegas Residency on Friday. Gearing up for Super Bowl weekend, the singer was sure to crack plenty of jokes onstage about his terrible luck with gambling.

Bryan put on a killer first show for his residency at the Resorts World Theatre Friday night. And of course, the singer admitted to indulging in Sin city activities in the week of rehearsals leading up to the big night. “I’m not really sure how well I’m going to do having a residency in Las Vegas,” Bryan told his fans. “I already lost my ass this week on blackjack, which made me double my typical NFL bets. Raise your hand if you’re up out there tonight?,” he asked the crowd. “Raise your hand if you’re down … it’s always more. I don’t get one f—ing double down in seven days!”

The singer joked about his unfortunate luck, sliding in a respectable plug for his merchandise.

“Do y’all really want to hear how bad my gambling is right now?! Is my wife in here? Cause she needs to get a drink. If you’ll stop by my merch stand on the way out…”

Bryan performed songs from several different album cycles within his catalog, including hits that date back to 2007. The star made use of his space on Las Vegas’ longest and tallest stage and worked his way into the crowd several times as well.

Luke Bryan Jokes That He Has Too Many Hits

Although his set was certainly diverse, the 45-year-old undoubtedly had to leave out some favorites from the already-lengthy setlist. He let out a fun wisecrack with his audience that he has too many hits. “I can’t sing all my hits. My ass has got 28 of them sons of b–ches. And I can’t play all 28 of those in one night!” he explained. Bryan also took time to humbly thank his fans for their support. “I never would have imagined a situation in my life where I’m so blessed by you guys to have to do a medley of some of my No. 1 songs.”

Keeping the mood light, he went right back to bantering with the crowd. He shared that he hoped fans received the setlist well, joking “Don’t y’all be screwing up my damn Yelp review. I don’t need no ‘three stars’ s—. I’m working my ass off!”

Taking advantage of the 5,000 capacity theater and huge stage space, Luke Bryan certainly gave a performance to remember. The singer shared in an exclusive interview with People that his favorite part about the Vegas residency is looser rules for on-stage behavior.

Where You Can Catch the Country Star This Year

“When you’re in the entertainment capital of the world, you don’t wanna go up there and lay any eggs,” Luke admitted. “I’m going to come out there and deliver the energy, deliver the entertainment. I think in Vegas, I’ve always been able to get away with really being myself, being free, and reacting with the fans in the moment. I think in Vegas, you can get away with that a little more than some conservative country music markets across the country.”

And if you can’t make the residency, you still have a chance to catch Luke Bryan this year on the “Raised Up Right” tour which kicks off in Charleston, WV.