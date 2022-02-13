Luke Bryan Jokingly Takes ‘Personal Credit’ for Ending Nevada Mask Mandate

This past Friday, Luke Bryan made his Las Vegas residency debut at Resorts World. During an impromptu moment, the “Drink a Beer” singer jokingly took credit for the state’s recently ended mask mandate.

Last week, Nevada Governor Steve Sisolak announced the removal of the state mandate. According to the “American Idol” judge, the Governor must’ve known that he and his fans were coming.

“You know, I’d like to take some personal credit in getting rid of the mask mandate,” Bryan said. “I really appreciate that.”

Shortly after, he revealed how he felt about the end of the mask mandate. “I feel like the governor saw that we were all coming here and he was like, ‘Ah just f**k it.’ It happens on my weekend? Sh*t yeah…,” he added. “And now, y’all knock boots out there without a mask on.”

One fan at the concert shared footage of the moment on Instagram. Check out the video below:

The Country Singer is Staying in Vegas For a Few More Shows

It looks like Luke Bryan is having too much fun in Vegas to go home. In his most recent Instagram post, the country singer said he’s adding more dates to his first Las Vegas residency.

Judging by the post, he looks like he’s ready for another round of shows. The caption reads: “Having so much fun I decided to stay! NEW Vegas dates have been added. @resortsworldlv.”

A few hours after, the official Resorts World Instagram page responded to the excitement. “We are so ready,” they said.

Bryan’s residency will continue through the end of February. And he’ll add a few more shows in the summer.

Not only will Bryan be busy in Vegas, but he’s also about to hit the road for his Raised Up Right tour with Riley Green, Mitchell Tenpenny, and DJ Rock. The tour begins on June 9 and goes up until October 28. So if you can’t make a show in Las Vegas, be sure to purchase tour tickets.

Luke Bryan Gets Ready to Hit the Road For His Raised Up Right Tour

You heard the news! Luke Bryan, Riley Green, Mitchell Tenpenny, and DJ Rock are all bringing you new music to rock out to with them. In a recent interview, Bryan revealed how thankful and excited he is for this tour to start.

“My favorite place to be is on stage performing to country music fans,” Bryan said. “So thankful every night when I walk out on that stage and know you are there to have a blast along beside me. It never gets old!”

All tickets can be bought here.