Luke Bryan Pulls Epic Morgan Wallen Prank on Crowd at Tennessee Concert: VIDEO

Luke Bryan is having a good time on the road with his buddy Riley Green. Each night, the duo teams up for a medley of cover versions. In Knoxville, Tenn. at Thompson-Boling Arena, they paid tribute to the hometown hero, Morgan Wallen. They performed a version of his smash hit “Whiskey Glasses.” Then, Luke teased a surprise he couldn’t deliver on. Check out the video below.

“Ladies and gentlemen, welcome to the stage Morgan Wallen!” Luke Bryan proclaims as he motions to the stage entrance. But there was no Morgan Wallen to be found.

Luke Bryan slowly walks to the edge of the stage, leans down and jokingly scolds the crowd after they erupted into applause. “Morgan is not here!”

Then, Riley Green keeps the joke rolling.

“I know Morgan Wallen isn’t here, but you know who is here? Blake Shelton everybody!” Green teases. There was no Blake Shelton to be found, either.

Luke Bryan is having a pretty good laugh at this point in the joke.

“I’m pretty sure like 30% of the crowd just pissed in their pants,” he jokes.

In a second fan-shot video from a higher section in the arena, you can see just how crazy the crowd got when Luke Bryan delivered the tease. The camera is shaking because the room is so loud, and you can hear other concertgoers questioning the authenticity of Luke Bryan’s claim. Check it out below.

It’s been fun for Luke Bryan and Riley Green this year. Recently, the latter sat down and fired up a cigar during their nightly ritual.

Luke Bryan and Riley Green Are ‘Raised Up Right’

Luke Bryan is juggling three different touring schedules this year. The ‘Raised Up Right’ tour has a few more stop over the next week. It hits San Antonio at AT&T Center on August 25. Then, he’ll play a couple of dates in Louisiana before returning to his residency in Las Vegas at The Theatre at Resorts World on Labor Day weekend.

He’s back at the ‘Raised Up Right’ tour in Kansas City at T-Mobile Center on September 8. He and Riley Green take the tour to six rural, Midwest communities for the ‘Farm Tour’ later in September. ‘Raised Up Right’ sweeps through the South in October, concluding in Jacksonville, Fla. on October 28. Then, Luke Bryan returns to Las Vegas for another string of dates on his residency to close out the year. Check out all of his tour dates and get ticket information for each at his website.