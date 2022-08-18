Luke Bryan Recalls Meeting His First Country Star, Vince Gill

Luke Bryan and Vince Gill crossed paths at a charity golf tournament this week. The event was the Brett Boyer Foundation Golf Invitational in Tennessee. After the golfing concluded, the pair saw for an impromptu jam session. They swapped songs and stories for the crowd in attendance.

The duo covered “Take it Easy” by the Eagles and “Night Train” by Jason Aldean. Vince Gill added his own “Whenever You Come Around” and “Liza Jane” to the set. Luke Bryan performed his “I Don’t Want This Night to End.”

One of the stories the two shared was about their first encounter. Luke Bryan recalled the tale of how he first met Gill.

“Somebody said this man was sitting in that boutique in there,” he began. “And we walked in there and I shook his hand and he was the first country music celebrity I ever met. He stood up and shook my hand and then…so many years later, we get to sit on a stage like this and have fun, in a true musician, organic, not planned fashion, which is what music ought to be, in my opinion.”

Footage of the moment was shared on Instagram. The crowd loved the story.

“Badass [expletive] right there,” Luke Bryan added. “That does not happen in hip-hop.”

Luke Bryan’s wife, Caroline, was also at the event. So was HARDY. It took place at The Grove Golf Course in College Grove, Tenn. The Brett Boyer Foundation honors the memory of Sadie Brett Boyer, who died at just seven months old after being born with down syndrome and a congenital heart defect. Sadie was the niece of Luke and Caroline Bryan. Luke Bryan is currently riding the success of an instant smash, “Country On.” He added a music video to complement it on Tuesday.

Luke Bryan on the ‘Raised Up Right’ Tour and More

Luke Bryan is very busy this year. He’s actively juggling three different tour schedules, and he somehow fit several summer festival stops in the middle. Next up for Luke Bryan is a ‘Raised Up Right’ tour stop near Birmingham, Ala. at Oak Mountain Amphitheater on August 18. He has a string of dates that take him up to his next visit to Las Vegas. The residency returns on August 27 & 31 and September 2 & 3. He has six ‘Farm Tour’ dates in September. Riley Green joins him to perform in the rural, Midwest communities.

Bryan then returns to the ‘Raised Up Right’ tour until the end of October. Those dates wrap in Jacksonville, Fla. on October 28. He then heads back to his Las Vegas residency for dates until the end of the year. Check out his entire tour schedule and get ticket information at his website.