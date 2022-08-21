Luke Bryan, Riley Green Fans Are Going Bananas Over This Pic of Them Sharing Stage in Ohio

Luke Bryan and Riley Green have been performing a lot together this year. And they still have a pile of shows left on their plate. Riley Green shared a photo of the duo on stage together recently, and the “There Was This Girl” singer is puffing on a cigar. Check out the photo below.

“Them boys out here Smokin and drankin,” Green captured the post.

“The stage cigar is a vibe,” said Jon Langston.

“I love this picture Riley being Riley,” replied one fan.

“good picture of you both love that picture and cigar your holding niceeee,” said another.

“what flavor are you smoking I think I would like to try it?” asked another fan in the comments.

Luke Bryan has been on the road aggressively this year. And he and Riley Green have spent a lot of time together. They shared the stage at Rock the Roost in Tallahassee in July and shared video from a performance. They’ve been known to hop on stage together and perform some cover versions. Along the way, Green has reflected back on his relationship with country music and how important Bryan was to it.

“On a very serious note, one of the reasons I’m in country music is I saw this guy play in Birmingham, Alabama. I was six years old and he was playing his 40th-anniversary tour in Alabama,” the Alabama native joked on stage in one fan shot video. Riley Green is 33-years-old. Luke Bryan is 13 years his elder.

“That’s a damn lie!” Bryan responded in the video.

The duo have forged quite a bond. Maybe they’ll record new music together. Luke Bryan is riding high on the success of his latest single, “Country On.”

Luke Bryan Brings Riley Green to the Farm’

In September, Riley Green joins Luke Bryan for the ‘Farm Tour.’ The duo will head to six rural Midwest communities to perform for the hardworking farmers that Bryan salutes in his latest track. But he’ll continue mixing in ‘Raised Up Right’ tour dates along the way. His next stop is in San Antonio at At&T Center on August 25. He’ll squeeze a couple of Louisiana dates in before heading back out to Las Vegas for his residency on Labor Day weekend.

He’s back at it in Kansas City, Mo. at T-Mobile Center on September 8. The ‘Farm Tour’ dates run September 15-24. ‘Raised Up Right’ sweeps through the South into October, concluding at VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena in Jacksonville, Fla. on October 28. Then he’ll return to Las Vegas for residency dates through December. For all of the dates on Luke Bryan’s schedule and for ticket information, check out his website.