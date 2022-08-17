Luke Bryan Takes Shot at ‘Hip Hop’ While Talking Full Circle Moment With Vince Gill

Luke Bryan and Vince Gill took part in The Brett Boyer Foundation Charity Golf Tournament on August 15. After the golf, the pair sat down for a jam session for folks that attended the event. Luke Bryan performed his own “I Don’t Want This Night to End.” Vince Gill performed his “Liza Jane” and “Whenever You Come Around.” They offered versions of the Eagles hit “Take it Easy” and Jason Aldean’s “Night Train.”

During the informal jam, Luke Bryan shared the story of the first time that he met Vince Gill.

“Somebody said this man was sitting in that boutique in there and we walked in there and I shook his hand and he was the first country music celebrity I ever met,” Luke Bryan recalls. “You know what he did? He stood up, shook my hand and then so many years later we get to sit on a stage like this and have fun in a true musician organic, not playing fashion, which is what music ought to be. Badass [expletive] right there and that does not happen in hip hop!”

An attendee at the event shared several video clips of the event and the jam session that took place after. Luke Bryan’s story is in the fifth slide in this post.

Luke Bryan’s wife, Caroline, was also among the celebrities in attendance for the charity event. HARDY was also on hand. It took place at The Grove Golf Course in College Grove, Tenn. The Brett Boyer Foundation honors the memory of Sadie Brett Boyer, who died at just seven months old after being born with down syndrome and a congenital heart defect. Sadie was the niece of Luke and Caroline Bryan.

Luke Bryan Heads Back to the Road

It’s great to see Luke Bryan using the little time that he has away from the road lending a hand to a great cause. He’s back at it on August 18 at Oak Mountain Amphitheater outside of Birmingham, Ala. for the ‘Raised Up Right’ tour. Those dates continue through August until he heads back to Las Vegas for his residency on Labor Day weekend. A handful of ‘Raised Up Right’ dates crank back up in Kansas City, Mo. on September 8 at T-Mobile Center.

He takes a break from that tour for his ‘Farm Tour’ in late September. He and Riley Green will head to six rural, Midwest communities for the run. ‘Raised Up Right’ dates continue through the South until the end of October. Then, he heads back to Las Vegas where he will close out the year with a string of dates on the residency. Check out all of Luke Bryan’s tour dates and get tick information at his website.