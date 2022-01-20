Luke Combs Announces Wife Nicole Is Pregnant: ‘Lil Dude Combs Is Coming This Spring’

Some very exciting news from the country music world. Luke Combs is going to be a dad as he and his wife Nicole made the announcement today.

The Forever After All singer is going to have some new inspiration to write his powerful songs about. Everyone knows that Luke Combs can party and thrash with the best of them on stage, however, now fatherhood is right around the corner. Check out the tweet below and see for yourself!

Here we go y’all! Lil dude Combs is coming this Spring! Couldn’t be more excited to start a family with this babe. It’s gonna be a hell of a ride @nicolecombs pic.twitter.com/5V21kqvETg — Luke Combs 🎤 (@lukecombs) January 20, 2022

“Here we go y’all! Lil dude Combs is coming this Spring! Couldn’t be more excited to start a family with this babe. It’s gonna be a hell of a ride,” Combs captioned his post.

Of course, Nicole and Luke tied the knot back in August 2020. The two are always together at awards shows and other public appearances. Throughout their time together, Combs has written a couple of love songs. They differ from his usual tailgate hits, but they are beloved by his fans just as much as his other songs.

The last few years have been a wild ride for Combs in his career. As far as skyrocketing into stardom, he has made it to Pluto by now. As one of the best younger acts in the country music genre, the world is his to take. He has pulled in awards and accolades like no other since 2018. Now, a new chapter is set to begin for the musician.

Luke Combs is going to be trading in those beer cans for bottles of milk and is going to be changing a lot of flannel diapers later this year. Combs is always posting about his wife on social media and it’s clear the two are going to be excited and ready parents come this Spring.

Luke Combs Enjoys Great Start to 2022

One thing is for sure, 2022 is shaping up to be another great year for Combs. The singer has been killing it in music of course, but lately, he has been killing it in life. If you believe in karma, then good things are going to keep coming Luke Combs’ way.

Not only has he been giving out some great gifts to his friends, but he spent the beginning of the year out in the woods hunting. It looks like he got out there with a great group of friends and they each landed some great-looking bucks. If only everyone had the luck and the life of Combs, eh?

Between being Entertainer of the Year, giving out custom gifts, writing wonderful love songs for his wife, and now being an expecting father, Luke Combs must think the world is his to conquer. It sure seems that way, and I’m not sure anyone is going to be able to stop him.