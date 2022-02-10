Luke Combs Delivers With Cover of Morgan Wade’s ‘Wilder Days’

Luke Combs recently performed a cover of Mordan Wade’s most well-known song, “Wilder Days”. Furthermore, he is heading on tour in May with Wade, Zach Bryan, and Cody Johnson.

In the video, you will find Combs sitting in the middle of Empower Field at Mile High in Denver Colorado. This is the perfect place for the cover because it’s the first stop on their upcoming tour.

With Combs unique musical style and amazing guitar skills, he put his own taste on Wade’s hit song. A few days ago, he shared the cover with his Instagram followers, which blew up instantly. Fans and other country music artists are blown away by his version.

In the caption of the post, Combs wrote, “Here’s a little bit of ‘Wilder Days’ by my tour mate @morganwademusic!”

Listen here:

Once Wade saw this smashing performance, she commented several emojis on the “She Got the Best of Me” singer’s post. Her comment included three hearts, praises, and fire emojis. This definitely reveals how amazed she is.

Additionally, it looks like I’m not the only one who is blown away by this version. CMT and rising country artist, Jameson Rodgers also added their input.

“I’ve never been so obsessed with something in my life @morganwademusic @lukecombs,” CMT wrote.

Soon after, Rodgers simply added, “Love this song!!”

One fan even told the country singer to release this version.

“Make a Spotify cover of this,” the fan said.

Luke Combs and His Tourmates Continue to Sing Each Other’s Songs

Besides Luke Combs singing “Wilder Days,” Cody Johnson does a unique cover of “Beer Never Broke My Heart”. Back in November, the “Long Live Cowgirls” singer sang his version in the same arena where the tour begins.

Johnson’s cover also came with a brief introduction of the tour announcement. It begins with Combs walking on to the Denver Bronco’s field to take on “Wilder Days”. Then, goes into Wade and Bryan singing each other’s songs. And then we get to the cover that no one knew they needed. Johnson does a smashing performance of one of Combs hit songs. Check it out below.

In the caption of the post, Johnson told his fans that he’s officially going on tour with Luke Combs.

“It’s official y’all! We’re hitting the road with @lukecombs! Can’t wait to see you there this summer. Tickets go on sale Friday, November 19th. More info at the link in stories.”

Additionally, fans can purchase tickets for the Luke Combs tour now. Be sure to grab them here while they’re still available.

In the meantime, keep jamming out to Combs, Wade, Bryan, and Johnson. And be on the lookout for more covers before Luke Combs first-ever stadium tour begins.