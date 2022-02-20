Luke Combs Performs Unreleased ‘Five Leaf Clover’ at the Grand Ole Opry

Luke Combs treated fans to a live performance of an unreleased tune that is sure to become a classic.

On Saturday, February 19, the country hitmaker performed as part of the Grand Ole Opry’s show and live stream. Along with him, Chris Janson and Zach Williams performed. During his set, he performed his current single, “Doin’ This” along with his hit “Must’ve Never Met You.”

Fans were thrilled to hear his unreleased song “Five Leaf Clover” during the show. He previously performed it at another live concert and teased it online. This version was just him and his acoustic guitar and it completely stole the show.

Luke Combs‘ third studio album is on its way and in the meantime, we’ll take all of the teasers that he can throw at us.

Last month, Combs tweeted a teaser of “Five Leaf Clover” with production elements on his Twitter account. The song is about how lucky he is in his career and family aspects of life and is a heartwarming tune. He also teased a track that he wrote with longtime collaborator Ray Fulcher and Dean Dillion entitled, “Tomorrow Me.”

Watch the Luke Combs performance and full concert, below.

Luke Combs on Becoming a Father

Luke Combs and his wife Nicole Hocking are expecting their first child together this spring.

In a new interview with Absolute Country Radio, the country hitmaker spoke about how they will manage to have a child while still touring. He noted that Nicole will probably not be touring with him at the beginning since having a newborn is hard without traveling in a moving bus with new cities every day.

“But my wife comes to almost every show,” Combs said. “I enjoy her company and she has liked being out there up to this point and obviously that will probably change a little bit with the baby and stuff.”

Luke Combs seemingly has wanted to be a father for quite some time. Who could forget his tearjerker “Even Though I’m Leaving”? The heartfelt lyrics speak about a father being present in his child’s life even when he is not there physically.

“I would love to have them out as much as they want to be out, as much as they can be out,” he added. “I think that’s important.”

He noted, “I don’t want to be a dad that’s not around or the dad that you see on TV and go ‘Oh that is my dad and that is where he is today I guess.’ Family is important to me. I’d like to be the guy throwing the football to them.”