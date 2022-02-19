Luke Combs Reflects on How His Career Will Change When He’s a Dad

Country favorite Luke Combs has hit records, major awards, a super gorgeous and talented wife – and he’s adding ‘dad’ to his accomplishments. He and his longtime love and wife Nicole Hocking announced they were expecting in January. But if you thought that Luke Combs would hit the road once his baby arrives, think again. The country icon says he wants to be a ‘present’ parent in his child’s life.

Combs and his wife announced their exciting news with a sweet picture of the two holding a sonogram. Nicole looks incredibly stunning as she holds her baby bump with a huge smile.

“Here we go y’all! Lil dude Combs is coming this spring! Couldn’t be more excited to start a family with this babe. It’s gonna be a hell of a ride,” Combs posted along with the photo.

The newest Combs family member is arriving this spring. In the past, Nicole would tour around the country with her love as he performed. She hopes to be able to continue to do that. However, it won’t be for a while after the baby is born.

Luke Combs Shares Thoughts About Family Life

Speaking in an interview, Combs addressed the ways that their lives would change once they become a family of three. He spoke about how soon Nicole would join him on the road.

“Probably not at the very beginning, you know, just because it will be really hard, but my wife comes to almost every show.” Combs states. “I enjoy her company, and she has liked being out there up to this point, and obviously that will probably change a little bit with the baby and stuff.”



And while Combs wants to be with his family as much as possible, he knows it’ll be best for the baby to be in one place for a while. This won’t stop him from being present in his child’s life, however.

“I would love to have them out as much as they want to be out, as much as they can be out,” he affirms. “You know, I think that’s important. I don’t want to be a dad that’s not around or the dad that you see on TV and go, ‘Oh, that is my dad and that is where he is today, I guess.’ Family is important to me. I’d like to be the guy throwing the football to them.”



The country singer’s latest plans include a weekend-long performance in Glasgow, London and Dublin March 11 through March 13. He’ll be joined by Miranda Lambert as well as Darius Rucker.