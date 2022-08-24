Luke Combs Reveals How Getting Married, Being a Dad Has Changed His Outlook on Life

Things have been changing pretty quickly for Luke Combs in the past few years. Five years ago, Combs burst onto the country music scene with his debut album This One’s for You. That set him on the path to one of the most meteoric rises to stardom in the history of the genre. Two years ago, he married his wife Nicole. Finally, on Father’s Day this year, Luke and Nicole welcomed their first child, Tex, into the world. Not bad for a five-year plan, right?

Just about any parent in the world will tell you that having kids changes your whole life. It isn’t just about planning around and taking care of the little ones. They’ll change the way you look at the world from their first breath. Luke Combs is definitely seeing some changes in his perspective after Tex came into the world.

Recently, Luke Combs recorded a show at Coyote Joe’s in Charlotte, North Carolina for Apple Music Live. Before he hit the stage, Combs sat down with Apple Music’s Kelleigh Bannen to talk about his latest album, Growin’ Up, and his life over the past couple of years.

Luke Combs on “Growing Up” After Becoming a Dad

After delving into Combs’ past and his connection to North Carolina, Bannen asked, “How much growing up has happened since Father’s Day and the arrival of your son?”

Luke Combs didn’t even have to think before answering, “A lot. Definitely a lot.” Then, he expanded on that. “It’s like your whole life perspective changes. The stuff that used to matter as far as the things that you worried about, you just don’t really worry about that stuff anymore,” he explained.

Combs went on to say that this shift in perspective happened “almost instantly” for him. However, becoming a dad isn’t the only thing that’s changed Luke Combs’ outlook on life. It is just the most recent and most significant. “In a lot of ways, it’s just looking at things… I look at things now in ways that I would have never been able to before,” he said. “Even before the kid. After getting married and spending all that time at home during COVID. Just a bunch of stuff happened. [I had] time to process all of the craziness that’s happened in my career, too.”

Some Other Big Changes

Earlier this year, Luke Combs talked about some other changes he plans to make in the near future. First and foremost, he’s looking to shed a little weight. He said that he’s always struggled with his weight and got a “horrible genetic dice roll” when it comes to that. However, he admits that his genetics aren’t solely to blame. “Not that I don’t pig out, because I do pig out. I’m not trying to say it’s not my fault because it is in a lot of ways,” he said.

Additionally, Combs has a tenuous relationship with food. He calls it an addiction. However, he can’t just kick it like someone could with a smoking habit. “Food is the only drug that you are addicted to that you have to have to live. I don’t need a cigarette to be alive, but I need food to be alive.”

So, what made Luke Combs decide to drop some weight and get in better shape? Tex. “This having a kid thing has really messed my head up on this thing in the best way,” he said, “I want to be around.”