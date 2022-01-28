Luke Combs Shares Snippet of Unreleased Song ‘Five-Leaf Clover’

With January coming to a close, artists around the country, including Luke Combs are getting ready to get the year started in earnest.

That means new songs, tour dates, and hopefully a new album. Combs fans are always wanting more. He puts out quite a bit of music. So, his fans are more spoiled than most. Of course, the country music singer has had his hands full in recent days. This spring he and his wife are expecting to welcome a new baby into this world.

However, since Luke Combs is a man of the people, he delivered some new music. At least a sneak peek. The Twitter account @LukeCombsUpdate asked him where the new album is at. So, the songwriter decided to give fans a little taste of an unreleased song, Five-Leaf Clover. Some fans might have heard the song at a live show in the last year or so.

Check out the tweet below with about a minute and a half of the unreleased track.

Just in case you want to see the song in full, Combs was kind enough to post a live performance of the song on his YouTube page last summer. Like many of his recent new songs, this is a bit of a love song. It seems that the love bug has bitten him real bad. There has been a lot to celebrate from the awards to family news and more.

Luke Combs can take things from 0 to 100. His ability to write some of the best tailgate, party tracks, and then to dial it back in songs like this… it’s a true skill. His range has made him one of the hottest artists of the last few years.

Luke Combs Welcoming ‘Lil Dude’ in the Spring

Recently, Luke Combs finished up his touring dates and has been relaxing since. He gives some of the most intense performances of anyone out there, so the rest is definitely well deserved. After all of that hard work, he and his wife, Nicole, made a big announcement.

This Spring the Combs family is growing by one. In a tweet, the country music star talked about the big news. “Here we go y’all! Lil dude Combs is coming this Spring! Couldn’t be more excited to start a family with this babe. It’s gonna be a hell of a ride.”

It seems that the Combs family is getting started soon after it was formed. Nicole and Luke Combs got married in August 2020. Over the years the two have been seen at awards shows together, concerts, and other events. Luke’s music has been clearly influenced by his relationship with his wife.

Who knows what is next for the Entertainer of the Year.