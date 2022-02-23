Luke Combs Speaks Out About Becoming a Dad: ‘I’m a Little Nervous’

Country music artist Luke Combs recently confessed that he’s a little nervous about becoming a father, mainly because of all the new things he’s learning each day about raising a child.

“I got a lot of stuff to do,” Combs, 31, said. “I got a lot on my plate … I’m uncovering things every day. I’m buying all kinds of clothes I didn’t know existed.”

Combs gushed about the new nursery that he and wife Nicole are building as they prepare to welcome their first child, a baby boy, due this Spring. “It’s a lot of stuff man,” he continued. “I didn’t know what a bassinet was. But that’s a thing apparently. A lot of new words I’m learning.”

The baby will be here before they know it

Combs said he has learned things about babies, too, like how resilient they are when they first arrive.

“It’s more like, ‘What do I need to be doing right now?’ I realized the baby just doesn’t need me at all,” he joked. “I’m just there to clean stuff. … It comes out and it’s like, ‘Why are you mouth breathing all over me? I don’t need you to be around.'”

Luke and Nicole announced their news via an Instagram post in January. The “Better Together” singer captioned the cute photos of himself and his wife, “Here we go y’all! Lil dude Combs is coming this Spring! Couldn’t be more excited to start a family with this babe. It’s gonna be a hell of a ride.”

In the first photo, Combs stands behind his wife of one year as he cradles her baby bump. In the second, the pair holds up the picture of the sonogram together for the camera. And in the third, they are sitting on a bench beaming from ear-to-ear as Nicole holds her bump while the pair casually lounges.

The pair met in 2016 , announced their engagement in 2018, and tied the knot in 2020. Nicole, 28, also shared the carousel of photos on her own private Instagram page. On her page she captioned the photos, “This may be the best year yet. Baby BOY combs coming spring 2022!! We are so incredibly excited & thankful.”

Combs is enjoying success in all aspects of life

Professionally, Luke Combs continues to skyrocket into the upper echelons of country music stardom, as well. The singer recently got to perform at Daytona for the Great American Race in front of more than 100,000 fans. In front of a sold-out Daytona 500 crowd, Combs performed hits such as “Beer Never Broke My Heart” and “Forever After All,” as well as his current single “Doin’ This.”

“After we did Daytona last year, everyone was like, ‘Wish you could be here and see it when it’s at its best, when the whole thing’s going on,’” Combs recalled. “So that was something I was adamant about wanting to do, and thankfully they had us back.”

To celebrate the day, Combs posted a series of pictures on Instagram, with the caption, “Hell of a time this weekend. Real good times with real good folks. Thanks to NASCAR for having us!”