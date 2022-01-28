Luke Combs Teases Another ‘Little Taste’ of a Song He Wrote with Ray Fulcher and Dean Dillon

Country star Luke Combs has a lot in store for us this year!

The new year means brand new songs, tours, and even some collaborations. Luke Combs is an artist who loves to give his fans what they want, which means he’s always writing. Speaking of songwriting, he shared a clip of a new song he wrote with Ray Fulcher and Dean Dillon on Twitter today. This song is called, Tomorrow Me.

In the caption of the tweet, Luke Combs wrote, “Another little taste of something y’all may or may not have heard. Wrote this one with @callme_raymond and Dean Dillon.”

Listen to it here:

Another little taste of something y’all may or may not have heard. Wrote this one with @callme_raymond and Dean Dillon pic.twitter.com/wf4IIAak5s — Luke Combs 🎤 (@lukecombs) January 28, 2022

By the sound of this, you know fans are never going to get tired of it.

I mean, just look at the lyrics:

“Tomorrow me ain’t gonna like the way things are tonight,

If I let you in and think that it’ll be different this time,

So maybe we should let yesterday be,

‘Cause I gotta live with tomorrow me.”

The lyrics, melody, and chord progressions are all magnificent. The three songwriters did great with this one! Fans seem to be in awe over it.

Luke’s Fans Are Loving These Unreleased Songs

One user, for example, had a lot of kind words for this young country sensation! “Luke Combs…. I am sure on your journey of being a singer/ entertainer..you had some doubts if you make it as big as you are today. All I have to say is..you were born to sing!! Keep writing and keep making music!!!”

Following that reply, another fan said, “I would do anything to listen to Luke’s unreleased and rough cuts of songs.”

So what do you say, Luke? Will these songs be ours soon?

Luke Combs and Wife Nicole Are Expecting Lil Dude Combs Soon

Congratulations to one of our favorite country music couples! Luke and Nicole Combs are expecting a little Combs sometime this year. They are super excited to welcome their first child together into the world.

A week ago, Luke Combs shared the exciting news with his Instagram followers. In the caption, he wrote, “Here we go y’all! Lil dude Combs is coming this Spring! Couldn’t be more excited to start a family with this babe. It’s gonna be a hell of a ride @nicolejcombs.”

Check out the post here:

Comments are flooding with a whole lot of “congratulations” from fans and other stars. Country superstar Morgan Wallen, for example, sent his congratulations Luke’s way. “Congrats brother!! Love the name,” he said.

Then, Carly Pearce chimed in with, “AWWWW YAY!!!” followed by CMT’s response, “YAY, congrats!” And so on.

These two icons are going to be incredible parents for their little boy. The world already knows it.