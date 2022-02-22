Mark Lanegan, Screaming Trees and Queens of the Stone Age Singer, Dies at 57

The lead singer for band Screaming Trees and Queen of the Stone Age, Mark Lanegan, has died at 57-years-old.

At the moment, there has been no news of an official cause for the singer’s cause of death. However, it’s been said that last year, he was dealing with having both COVID-19 and kidney disease.

Following his death, a statement was released on Lanegan’s Twitter account.

“Our beloved friend Mark Lanegan passed away this morning at his home in Killarney, Ireland. A beloved singer, songwriter, author and musician he was 57 and is survived by his wife Shelley. No other information is available at this time. The family asks everyone to respect their privacy at this time.”

The singer surely lived up to his nickname: Dark Mark. According to an article on Variety, his music primarily focused on loss, longing, mortality and chemical dependence. Crime, addiction, and termination also inspired his music. After all, in the 1980s, Lanegan spent much time as a struggling alcoholic.

In 1985, he already had a long juvenile arrest record. At 12-years-old, he developed an alcohol use disorder. At 18, he started heavily using drugs. which led to a year of imprisonment for drug-related criminal acts.

However, he ended up starting hard-rock band Screaming Trees with his boss’ sons, guitarist Gary Lee Conner and bassist Van Conner.

In 2020, Lanegan wrote a memoir titled, “Sing Backwards and Weep.”

“I wanted excitement, adventure, decadence, depravity, anything, everything,” he wrote in the book. “I would never find any of it in this dusty, isolated cow town. If the band could get me out, could get me into that life I so craved, it was worth any indignity, any hardship, any torture.”

Screaming Trees, Mark Lanegan’s Career as a Solo Artist

In 1990, Lanegan decided to embark on a solo career. The singer’s conflict, often physical, with Gary Lee Connor contributed to the band’s breakup. However, that didn’t stop the “Go With the Flow” singer from continuing his musical career.

His 1990 Sub Pop debut single, “The Winding Sheet” featured guest artists Kurt Cobain and Krist Novoselic of Nirvana.

As the 90s continued, Lanegan’s music mostly related to his struggles with drugs. Thankfully, in 1997, with the help of the Musicians Assistance Program, he entered rehab in Southern California. He entered treatment for his heroin and crack addictions after being homeless for some time.

In the former rockstar’s song, I Am the Wolf, he lists the artists who influenced the album’s music. This included his friend and idol Jeffrey Lee Pierce of the Gun Club, Leonard Cohen, John Cale, Nick Cave and Ian Curtis of Joy Division. Curtis’ impact stayed with the singer over the course of his 30-year career as a solo artist.

Mark Lanegan is survived by his second wife Shelley Brien.