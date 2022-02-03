Mickey Guyton Says She’s ‘Shook’ To Be Singing the Super Bowl National Anthem

Super Bowl LVI will no doubt be an exciting and entertaining event from start to finish, and country star Mickey Guyton is kicking the night off with her performance of the National Anthem.

Soon, the Cincinnati Bengals will face off against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California, on Feb. 13 at 6:30 p.m. ET. And the teams aren’t the only ones excited for the big game. Mickey Guyton, herself, shared her reaction to the NFL’s official announcement of her as the “SBLVI National Anthem Singer.”

“Look at God. I am shook, I am grateful, I am praise dancing,” Mickey Guyton shared on Twitter. “So excited to be singing the national anthem at #SBLVI on February 13th!”

👏🏾Look👏🏾at👏🏾God. I am shook, I am grateful, I am praise dancing…

So excited to be singing the national anthem at #SBLVI on February 13th! @nfl @nbcsports pic.twitter.com/bDdpyt1rCb — Mickey Guyton (@MickeyGuyton) February 1, 2022

Following her performance, Guyton will be joining the ranks of the many country stars who have sung the National Anthem at the Super Bowl, including Eric Church, Luke Bryan, Carrie Underwood and Faith Hill, to name a few.

Faith Hill Shares Support for and Advice with Mickey Guyton

Back in 2000, when the St. Louis Rams faced off against the Tennessee Titans in Super Bowl XXXIV, Faith Hill stood where Mickey Guyton will be on Sunday. At the time, Hill was pretty “shook” herself to have the honor of performing the “Star-Spangled Banner,” but she was also pretty nervous.

During her appearance on Late Night with Stephen Colbert, the country legend shared her thought process back when she was in the Georgia Dome.

“Singing the national anthem for the Super Bowl was terrifying,” she explained. “However, when I sang it, the Tennessee Titans happened to make it to the Super Bowl that same year. And I had accepted the honor, I was asked, and I said, ‘Oh, my gosh, yes.’ And I was like what did I just do? It’s terrifying.”

She also shared the admittedly embarrassing story of when she forgot the words to the National Anthem at a different game because she was so nervous. After that, she learned a very important lesson – always know the first word of the song and, hopefully, the rest will follow.

“And I’m walking out to the center of the field with this very generous guard, this woman that was walking me out, and I say to her, and this is televised, ‘Would you happen to know just the first word of the National Anthem?’” she continued.

Hill ended up singing “Amazing Grace” instead, to cover for her mishap. Despite her mistake, she believes Mickey Guyton will do just fine.

“I am such a huge fan and supporter and she is going to slay it,” Hill said.

But just in case…

“Mickey, the first word is ‘Oh,’” she joked, staring straight at the camera.