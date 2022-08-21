Miranda Lambert Goes Full Cowgirl in Selfie With Her Husband at PBR in Nashville

Miranda Lambert enjoyed a night out on the town this weekend. She and her husband took in the Professional Bull Riders at Bridgestone Arena in Nashville. She donned a cowboy hat for the occasion. Check out a photo that she shared from the event.

“How y’all doin? Fun time at PBR Nashville,” she captioned the post.

Miranda Lambert had quite a summer. She and her husband packed up an Airstream and headed out West to explore the terrain that she sang about in Palomino. On the album, she painted a picture of a part of the world that she had never really had an opportunity to see. Sure, she’d passed through on tour. But she never felt like she’d been able to really experience that part of the world. So she and her husband and her best friend went out and took it all in. She shared tons of photos from her journey along the way. It looked like quite a trip.

Up next for Miranda Lambert is the ACM Honors. The event is at the Ryman Auditorium in Nashville on August 24. She receives the Triple Crown Award. It’s given to her because, during the course of her career, she won the awards for Best New Female Artist, Best Female Artist and Entertainer of the Year. Morgan Wallen takes home the ACM Milestone Award at the ceremony. Chris Stapleton takes home the ACM Spirit Award. Shania Twain is honored with the ACM Poet’s Award. Carly Pearce hosts this year’s event which airs on September 13 on Fox. A ton of special performances are on tap for the evening, and more are expected to be announced.

Miranda Lambert’s ‘Velvet Rodeo’

Miranda Lambert spent most of 2022 touring the United States with Little Big Town. The ‘Bandwagon’ tour hit most every corner of the country this spring. She took some much-deserved time off this summer. After the ACM Honors, she’ll head back to the stage. When she does, it’ll be out West.

Miranda Lambert’s ‘Velvet Rodeo’ residency in Las Vegas begins this September. The impressive run kicks off on September 23 at Zappos Theater at Planet Hollywood. She has a packed schedule in Sin City through December. She also has a run of dates in Las Vegas in March and April of 2023.

Lambert takes a break from the residency for ATLive at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta on November 12. That show is alongside Chris Stapleton. She’s also schedule to perform at Carolina Country Music Fest in June of next year. Check out her entire schedule and get ticket information for all of her upcoming shows at her website.